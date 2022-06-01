Hyundai Sold 42,293 Cars In India In May 2022

Hyundai is planning to launch six new cars over the next six months to regain the lost ground; semiconductor issues have also extended the waiting period

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) recorded a cumulative domestic tally of 51,263 unit sales in the month of May 2022 as against 30,703 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 67 per cent. The export tally of the South Korean auto major stood at 8,970 units against 5,702 units during the corresponding month last year with a YoY surge of 57.3 per cent.

The domestic passenger vehicle sales for the month of May 2022 stood at 42,293 units against 25,001 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY sales growth of 69.2 per cent. In the press release, Hyundai noted that both of its production units in Sriperumbudur near Chennai, Tamil Nadu were shut down as part of the biannual maintenance schedule.

This led to no production for six days (May 16-21) reducing the availability of vehicles and thus affecting the overall sales tally in both export and domestic scenes. Hyundai has also said that the production will be increased from this month onwards to address the high demand in local and export markets.

The semiconductor issues have also played a big role in the high waiting period over the last several months across the industry. In comparison, Tata Motors narrowly edged Hyundai for the second position in the overall manufacturers’ sales standings as it registered 43,341 units against 42,293 units. Tata outsold Hyundai by 1,048 units as it took the second spot behind Maruti Suzuki once again.

Hyundai is expected to make a strong impact in the coming months though as a number of new launches have been planned to pertain to volume-based and premium segments. On June 16, Hyundai will introduce the facelifted Venue with a slew of updates inside and out and it will be followed by the new-gen Tucson and the Ioniq 5 flagship electric vehicle this year.

The Ioniq 5 will be locally assembled targeting a price tag of under Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom). The company will more likely launch the facelifted Creta as well as the updated Kona Electric within the next six months in India.