Tata Avinya X Comes To The Fore With 500+ Km Range

Tata Avinya is expected to launch by mid-2026 in India with multiple battery packs and a driving range of 500+ km on a full charge

Tata Avinya X Concept has finally been unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Slated for a 2026 launch in the Indian market, it is believed that Tata Avinya will be the first fully electric model under the brand’s new range of premium EVs. Tata Motors claims that Avinya EV “redefines premium mobility by seamlessly blending cutting-edge technology, elegant design, and a commitment to wellbeing”. Since the vehicle is showcased in concept form, the design looks nothing short of amazing.

However, the production version could be a little different and several elements could be updated. The Avinya X Concept flaunts a wide stance, long silhouette and dynamic proportions while equipped with modern features like matrix LED lighting, active aero enhancements, and aero wheels. Tata has stated that it will come with best-in-class cabin space.

Keeping sustainability at the centre, Tata Motors has used eco-friendly materials and state-of-the-art electric technology in the development of the Avinya X concept. The home-grown automaker didn’t specify the battery and electric motor options for the Avinya but stated that it will be “equipped with advanced powertrain options” for “exceptional efficiency and the power to navigate challenging terrains or cruise seamlessly on highways”.

Tata Avinya X interior cabin will have a sanctuary-like atmosphere as it has been designed to fresh the mind and body. Some of the notable features in the cabin include fabric-wrapped soundbars, hidden vents, aroma diffusers, and lounge-style rear seats. The dashboard will also boast subtle technology which will display necessary information while reducing distraction at the same time.

The model showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was presented in Samudra exterior colour which is inspired by ocean waves. This paint shade is complemented well by the dark protective accents, terracotta rear interiors and metallic detailing. Tata Motors says that the Avinya X concept will be underpinning the next-generation born electric architecture.

Some of the notable features expected in the production-ready model are a large panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, multi-zone automatic climate control, 360-degree camera, ADAS tech, vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V). It could come with a range of at least 500+ km on a single charge while available with multiple battery pack choices.