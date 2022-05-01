Tata Avinya EV Concept – 5 Unique Things Worth Noticing

Tata Avinya is a bold new EV concept that previews the homegrown carmaker’s Generation 3 EVs, the first of which will arrive by 2025

Tata Motors recently showcased the Curvv EV concept, and just days after, the manufacturer unveiled another EV concept, christened ‘Avinya’. The name, derived from Sanskrit, translates to ‘Innovation’, and there’s a lot of innovation here! The Avinya concept is a true lifestyle vehicle that goes beyond simple mobility.

Here, we have listed the top five things about the Tata Avinya concept, which had us raising our eyebrows in appreciation.

1. Human-centric cabin design

Tata Motors took the ‘quality of life’ concept, and decided to apply it to vehicles! Everything, from the beautiful butterfly doors to the console-style steering wheel, invokes a sense of tranquillity. For an engrossing experience, there’s a voice-activated interface for all passengers, and each seat has its own individual soundbar integrated into the headrest.

The steering console offers all necessary information to the driver, but there’s no infotainment screen on the dashboard. The ORVMs have been replaced by rear-view cameras, similar to Curvv EV. Lastly, the car also gets an aroma diffuser, further establishing this as a lifestyle vehicle. A truly sensory automotive experience.

2. Sustainable materials for interior

Other than the zero-emissions electric powertrain, Tata Avinya improves upon its eco-friendliness by using sustainable materials for the upholstery and interior panels. The light and bright colour theme, along with the airy cabin, is designed to reduce stress. The skydome allows natural light into the cabin, further enhancing the sense of openness.

3. First to sit on Generation 3 platform

Tata’s generation 3 architecture has extremely high structural integrity, and it also offers a high level of water and dust resistance. Unlike Gen 2 architecture, which will be common for EVs and ICE cars, the Gen 3 platform is designed purely for electric vehicles only. It will neatly integrate the battery into the structure, and said battery will support ultra-fast charging capability (add 500 km of range in just 30 minutes).

4. Unique body mixes hatchback, MPV, and SUV elements

The design of this EV concept combines the “essence of a premium hatch to the luxuries and versatility of an SUV and the roominess and functionality of an MPV”. The wheels have been pushed to the extremes of the body, which gives it an attractive silhouette and frees up a lot of space in the cabin.

5. Tata logo integrated into the design

The Avinya concept doesn’t have traditional logos on the nose and tail. Instead, the LED DRLs at the front and the LED taillights at the rear are designed to evoke the Tata logo. This unique styling element is quite attractive, and we hope it makes its way into future Tata EVs.