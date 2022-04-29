Tata Avinya EV Concept Unveiled; Targeted To Have 500+ Km Range

Tata Avinya is based on the EV-only generation 3 platform and is the blend of an SUV, a hatchback and an MPV

Tata Motors has today unveiled the Avinya concept previewing a large electric vehicle for the future. Based on the generation 3 platform, the Avinya is a blend of an SUV, a hatchback and an MPV in terms of styling as each body type’s advantages and flexibility have been taken into account to create a rather unique concept with the wheels pushed to the edges creating a spacious cabin.

The Tata Avinya concept comes less than a month after the debut of the Curvv concept, which will spawn an electrified midsize SUV coupe within the next two years. The homegrown manufacturer wants to go global with the Avinya and is said to be developed with domestic customers in mind as well. Endorsed to be a human-centric product, the Tata Avinya takes inspiration from the catamaran and it does give a modern estate feel.

Up front, the Tata Avinya has a dipping short nose section elevated by a large cockpit canopy found in race cars while the illuminated LED lighting strip runs across the width of the vehicle with a T signature emphasising the wide track and at the back, the sculpted hatch resembles the Altroz in some angles and the illuminated LED signature in T shape has a floating appeal.

The Avinya badging just behind the round-shaped wheel arches, a clean side profile with black finished short overhangs enabling a large greenhouse, octopus-inspired wheel design, a heavily raked front windshield, a roofline stretching till the rear in a straight fashion, sleek outer cameras acting as mirrors projecting view to the inside, unique touches and inserts behind the LED signature and so on.

One of the key highlights is the butterfly doors but only expect the production model to feature a set of traditional doors. Since the 4.3-metre long concept has its wheels pushed to the edges and the dedicated skateboard offers optimal battery packaging and a flat floor, the interior room is rather huge giving a lounge-like feel.

Tata says the cabin of the Avinya concept gives a sense of openness and expectedly, it is devoid of any physical buttons. It features sound bar embedded within the headrests and a voice-activated technology forms the centrepiece of different functions. Interestingly, you don’t see a dedicated touchscreen or the modern twin-screen layout and instead a hidden screen runs across the width of the dashboard.

Another unique bit is the aroma diffuser as Tata wants to explore deep into the in-car ambience and without going into specifics, the company said sustainable materials are used for the seats, surface materials, playstation-like steering wheel, etc. The Avinya concept boasts autonomous system, advanced driver-assistive and safety features amongst a host of future tech.

The generation 3 platform will provide a spacious cabin while allowing for different capacity battery packs and being modular enables different body styles as well. It is targeted to have a minium range of 500 km on a single charge and DC fast charging capabilities will also be available.