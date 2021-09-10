Tata August 2021 Sales Analysis – Nexon, Harrier, Safari, Altroz, Tiago

Tata posted 28,017 unit sales in August 2021 as against 18,583 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY surge of 50.8 per cent

Tata Motors endured another impressive month as August 2021 saw the brand grabbing 2.9 per cent more market share. The homegrown manufacturer recorded 28,017 unit sales as against 18,583 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY surge of 50.8 per cent. This when compared to the previous month of July 2021 with 30,184 units, an MoM decline of 7.2 per cent was seen.

The company held on to a market share of 10.8 per cent last month as against 7.9 per cent in August 2020 with an increase of 2.9 per cent. The Nexon compact SUV headed the volume charts with a healthy YoY sales increase of 93 per cent as 10,006 units were registered against 5,179 units during the same period in 2020.

The sub-four-metre SUV is currently retailed with 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine with manual and AMT transmission choices. The Altroz finished in the second position with 6,175 units in August 2021 as against 4,951 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY sales surge of 25 per cent.

Tata Models (YoY) Sales In August 2021 Sales In August 2020 1. Nexon (93%) 10,006 5,179 2. Altroz (25%) 6,175 4,951 3. Tiago (-1%) 5,658 5,743 4. Harrier (62%) 2,743 1,694 5. Safari 1,762 – 6. Tigor (65%) 1,673 1,016

The Nexon recorded 3 per cent MoM de-growth while the Altroz’s volumes dropped by 12 per cent. The Tiago was the third most sold Tata model last month as 5,658 units were posted against 5,743 units during the same period in 2020 with 1 per cent negative growth. The Harrier garnered 2,743 units in August 2021 against 1,694 units.

This led to a YoY volume increase of 62 per cent. The Safari made its market debut earlier this year and is based on the Harrier offering a six- or a seven-seater configuration. Last month, 1,762 units were posted for the fifth position while the Tigor compact sedan managed 1,673 units against 1,016 units with 65 per cent growth.

Recently, Tata introduced the updated Tigor EV, BSVI compliant Tiago NRG, Dark Editions of Nexon, Nexon EV and Altroz. Up next, the Punch micro SUV is lined up for debut during this festive season and it will compete against Mahindra KUV NXT, Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Renault Kwid amongst others in the entry-level space.