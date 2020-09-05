Tata August 2020 Sales Analysis – Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Altroz, Harrier

While Tata currently has only 5 offerings in its line-up, it is working on a range of new products, set to be launched in the coming months

Tata Motors has come a long way in the last few years, and the carmaker’s market share in the country continues to rise gradually. In the month of August 2020, Tata Motors managed to sell a total of 18,583 cars in the country, which helped it secure the third position in terms of total sales.

This also means that the carmaker now has a 7.9 per cent market share in the country, which is more than double of what Tata Motors had in the same month last year, i.e. 3.7 per cent. As compared to the 7,316 units sold in August 2019, the company recorded a 154 per cent YoY growth in sales last month, that too with three lesser products in its line-up.

All Tata products including Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon as well as Harrier have managed to secure four-digit numbers in the said month. The Tiago was the best-selling Tata car last month, since the company managed to sell 5,743 units of the hatchback.

Model August 2020 Sales August 2019 Sales Tiago 5,743 3,037 Tigor 1,016 833 Altroz 4,951 – Nexon 5,179 2,275 Harrier 1,694 635

The second position was secured by Nexon; touted as one of the safest sub-4m SUVs in the Indian market. Tata managed to sell 5,179 units of the said car in the month of August, which is 2,904 units more than the 2,275 units of Nexon company sold in the same month last year.

The premium hatchback Altroz was launched in January this year, and till now, the car has managed to perform fairly well in a segment that has been dominated by the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Hyundai i20 for years now. Tata sold 4,951 units of the Altroz in August 2020, which means it finished in at the third position in the carmaker’s line-up.

The Harrier was updated earlier this year with BS6-compliance that resulted in a power bump by 30 PS, as well as the introduction of some new features to make the SUV go neck and neck against its rivals. The updates have surely helped the mid-size SUV, with Tata managing to sell 1,694 units of the Harrier in August 2020. The Tigor came in at last with a total 1,016 units sold last month, which is 183 units more than what the sub-4m sedan had recorded in August last year.