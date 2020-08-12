Tata August 2020 Discounts – Tiago, Nexon, Altroz, Harrier, Tigor

Tata is offering discounts on Tiago, Tigor, Harrier and Nexon in the month of August 2020 with benefits of up to Rs. 80,000

Tata Motors did endure a strong outing last month as it had the second-highest growth out of all manufacturers. The homegrown brand posted a total of just over 15,000 and it was good enough to finish third ahead of Mahindra, Kia, Renault, Toyota, Honda and Ford with a massive 43.2 per cent volume increase as it held 7.6 per cent market share.

The brand is offering a range of discounts across its lineup to lure in more new customers and here we have listed all of them. In August 2020, the Tiago compact hatchback is sold with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 28,000.

The Tigor compact sedan has seen sales decline in recent time and it comes with Rs. 15,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 in exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount – taking the total up to Rs. 35,000 this month. The Harrier can be bought with a good level of discounts too as it gets an exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000.

Tata Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Tata Tiago Rs. 15,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Tata Tigor Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Tata Harrier Rs. 25,000 Rs. 40,000 + Rs. 15,000 Tata Harrier (XMA, XZA Automatic in Select Cities ) Rs. 1,00,000 NIL Tata Nexon (Petrol) NIL Rs. 5,000 (Corporate Discount) Tata Nexon Diesel NIL Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Tata Altroz NIL NIL

Combined with Rs. 25,000 cash discount and Rs. 15,000 corporate bonus, the total benefits stands at up to Rs. 80,000. In select cities, the XMA and XZA automatic variant of the Harrier can be had with a lucrative cash discount of Rs. 1 lakh with no other benefits. The Nexon should be credited for consistently finishing third in sales in its segment behind Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue.

The compact SUV gets a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 for the petrol variant while the diesel version of the five-seater comers with Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount. Tata introduced the all-new Altroz B2 segment hatchback at the beginning of this calendar year and it has been well received among buyers.

It is not offered with any discount schemes this month. Tata is expected to launch the six-seater version of Harrier dubbed the ‘Gravitas’ during this festive season while the road-going HBX micro SUV could follow suite a little later.