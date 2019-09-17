Tata August 2019 Sales Analysis – Nexon, Harrier, Tiago, Tigor, Hexa, Safari

Tata garnered a total of 7,316 units in August 2019 with 60 per cent YoY sales decline; finished sixth overall ahead of Kia, Renault, Ford and VW

Tata Motors finished sixth in the overall standings in sales among manufacturers as it endured 60 per cent drop in volume with 7,316 units. The massive sales decline comes as a result of the unfavourable market scenario prevailing across the industry over the last ten months as carmakers are suffering in aplenty.

The brand’s most sold product in August 2019 remained to be the Tiago but only 3,037 units as against 9,277 units in the corresponding month last year with 67 per cent YoY sales slump. The Nexon, on the other hand, has come under tremendous pressure from the recently launched compact SUVs such as Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300.

The Global NCAP five-star rated SUV garnered 2,275 units last month as against 4,499 units during August 2018 to register 49 per cent sales drop. The Tigor ended up as the third most sold Tata last month with 833 units but compared to the same month in 2018 when 1,646 units were retailed, the sedan posted 49 per cent de-growth.

Tata Models (% change) August 2019 Sales August 2018 Sales Tiago (-67%) 3,037 9,277 Bolt (-82%) 23 127 Zest (-70%) 294 964 Tigor (-49%) 833 1,646 Nexon (-49%) 2,275 4,499 Safari Storme (-84%) 83 515 Harrier 635 – Hexa (-82%) 136 759 Total (-60%) 7,316 18,420

Tata introduced the Harrier in the first month of 2019 and it has been one of the most sought after models in recent times. The mid-size SUV made a certain impact in the sales charts but due to the arrival of competitors like Kia Seltos and MG Hector, the Harrier could not withstand its consistency in sales.

The five-seater recorded 635 units in August 2019 and will have its range expanded with the inclusion of a seven-seater variant in the coming months. The Zest and Bolt posted 294 and 23 units respectively last month with 70 per cent and 82 per cent sales decline.

The Safari Storme was responsible for adding 83 more units to Tata’s tally. The homegrown brand’s next big launch in India is undoubtedly the Altroz and is expected to make a strong impression against rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo.