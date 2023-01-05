Tata At 2023 Auto Expo – 3 EV Concepts, Harrier & Safari Facelifts Likely

Tata will debut the close-to-production version of the Punch EV at the 2023 Auto Expo along with a host of other models

Tata Motors will host the global debut of the near-production Punch EV at the 2023 Auto Expo next week before its market launch later this year. It will be underpinned by the Sigma platform and the display prototype could be toned down a bit to give rise to the eventual production model and it could become the most affordable electric SUV.

In 2022, the homegrown manufacturer unveiled the Avinya and Curvv concepts and they will make their public debut at the upcoming biennial motoring show. The Curvv was showcased in April 2022 and it will spawn a midsize SUV with a coupe-like roofline as early as next year and it will be sold in BEV and ICE configurations.

The Curvv also signals the future of Tata’s design with a sporty styling dubbed the New Digital design philosophy. It will sit on the modular Gen 2 EV platform and will adopt larger battery packs and 4WD layouts while enabling a spacious cabin. The Tata Avinya concept will be responsible for the birth of the brand’s first dedicated EV based on a skateboard architecture.

The production model will use the Gen 3 platform and it will only arrive in the distant future. Besides the Punch EV, Curvv and Avinya concepts, Tata could also reveal the CNG variant of the Punch micro SUV while the existing range of electric vehicles such as the best-selling Nexon EV, Tigor EV and the recently launched Tiago EV will also be on display.

Tata has not officially announced its lineup for the 2023 Auto Expo yet but judging by the recent spy pictures we can expect the facelifted Harrier and Safari to make their world premiere. The Harrier was first introduced in early 2019 and it will go through a midlife update up next with a host of visual changes.

Besides the revisions to the grille, headlamps, bumpers and the presence of a new set of alloy wheels, the interior is expected to gain new features and advanced technologies including a bigger touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 360-degree camera system, ADAS tech and so on.