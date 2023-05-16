Tata April 2023 Sales Analysis – Nexon, Punch, Harrier, Tiago

In the PV sales analysis series for April 2023, we take a look at the country’s third-largest car producer, Tata Motors, here

Tata Motors continued its splendid form in the month of April 2023 as 47,010 units were sold against 41,590 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales growth of 13 per cent. The Mumbai-based manufacturer finished third in the overall manufacturers’ sales table with a market share of 14.2 per cent – similar to April 2022.

In comparison to the previous month of March 2023 with 44,047 units, a MoM volume increase of 6.7 per cent was registered. The Nexon compact SUV headed the brand’s domestic sales charts with a total of just 15,000 units as against 13,471 units in April 2022 with a YoY positive sales growth of 11 per cent.

The Punch micro SUV came in second with a domestic tally of 10,924 units last month as against 10,132 units during the corresponding period in 2022 with a YoY sales growth of 8 per cent. The Tiago compact hatch finished in the third position with 8,450 units against 5,062 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 67 per cent.

Tata Models (YoY) April 2023 Sales April 2022 Sales 1. Tata Nexon (11%) 15,002 13,471 2. Tata Punch (8%) 10,934 10,132 3. Tata Tiago (67%) 8,450 5,062 4. Tata Altroz (9%) 4,658 4,266 5. Tata Tigor (-17%) 3,154 3,803 6. Tata Harrier 2,783 2,785 7. Tata Safari (-2%) 2,029 2,071 TOTAL (13%) 47,010 41,590

The Tata Altroz premium hatchback posted a total of 4,658 units as against 4,266 units with a YoY growth of 9 per cent. The Tigor finished in the fifth position with 3,154 units against 3,803 units with a YoY decline of 17 per cent. The Tata Harrier and Safari finished in the sixth and seventh positions respectively.

The former recorded 2,783 units against 2,785 units with a near flat growth while the Safari managed 2,029 units last month against 2,071 units with a YoY de-growth of 2 per cent. The company will more likely introduce the CNG version of the Punch later this year while the facelifts of the Nexon, Harrier and Safari are in the pipeline.

The updated Nexon will be inspired by the Curvv concept while the revised Harrier and Safari will be influenced by the Harrier EV concept in terms of design. The trio will likely get new petrol engines along with the addition of new equipment and technologies.