Tata April 2022 Sales – Nexon, Tiago, Tigor, Harrier, Safari, Altroz

Tata posted 71,467 units in the month of April 2022 as against 39,401 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 81 per cent

Tata Motors recorded a total of 71,467 units in the month of April 2022 as against 39,401 units during the same period last year with a massive YoY sales growth of 81 per cent. The homegrown manufacturer continued the trend of outperforming the auto industry’s growth once again as domestic sales volumes including electric vehicle sales flourished.

In the local market, Tata posted 41,587 unit sales last month against 25,095 units during the corresponding period in 2021. The passenger electric vehicle numbers stood at 2,322 units against 581 units leading to a YoY volume surge of close to 300 per cent with Nexon EV leading the charts. The EV range will consistently be expanded in the coming years.

For instance, Tata showcased the Curvv and Avinya concepts recently and both are expected to spawn electric models by the middle of this decade. On May 11, Tata will introduce the long-range Nexon EV with an estimated driving range of around 400 km on a single charge as it uses a larger 40 kWh Li-ion battery pack and selectable regen modes.

It could be followed by the Altroz EV and Punch EV in the near future before the arrival of gen 2 and gen 3 (skateboard) platform based zero-emission vehicles. The commercial vehicle sales also saw an appreciable growth last month as 30,838 units were dispatched against 16,515 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 87 per cent.

Domestically, Tata sold 29,880 units against 14,306 units in April 2021 with a huge growth of 109 per cent. In recent months, the industry has seen a number of new launches but the semiconductor supply issues continue to hamper production levels with the waiting period for many popular cars soaring high and some brands are running multiple shifts to tackle it.

Tata introduced the Punch micro SUV late last year and it has been well received amongst customers. The Curvv concept will give rise to a midsize electric SUV coupe first within the next two years and it will be followed by the ICE version to directly rival Hyundai Creta and co.