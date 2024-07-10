Tata Announces Special Benefits Up To Rs. 1.40 Lakh For Its SUVs

Tata is celebrating a new milestone of reaching over 2 million SUV sales by offering benefits of up to Rs. 1.40 lakh for its SUV range; valid till the end of this month

Tata Motors has reached a significant milestone with over 2 million SUVs now on Indian roads. This diverse SUV portfolio includes popular models like the Safari, Harrier, Nexon, and Punch, as well as iconic nameplates from the past such as the Sierra and Safari, all contributing to this achievement.

Since introducing India’s first SUV, the Tata Sierra, in 1991, to unveiling the country’s inaugural compact SUV concept, the Nexon, at the 2014 Auto Expo, and launching the popular Punch, Tata Motors has continuously pushed boundaries in the SUV segment. Notably, Tata also boasts the largest portfolio of 5-star rated B-NCAP and G-NCAP SUVs in India.

In celebration of the over 2 million sales milestone, Tata has announced the ‘King of SUVs’ festival with revised starting prices for its flagship SUVs. The Harrier now starts at Rs. 14.99 lakh while its three-row sibling, the Safari carries a base price of Rs. 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally, the brand is offering benefits of up to Rs. 1.4 lakh on select variants.

Regarding electric vehicles, the Nexon EV is now more accessible than ever with unprecedented benefits of up to Rs. 1.3 lakh. Similarly, the recently launched Punch EV is also available with benefits of up to Rs. 30,000. Additionally, Tata’s 7 in 7 celebration, marking the presence of 7 lakh Nexon on the road, continues due to popular demand.

The brand has also noted that these celebratory offers are valid for all bookings till July 31, 2024. Speaking on the new announcement and celebration, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said,

“Our ability to understand the SUV segment and provide the right product for every customer need, helps us immensely to maintain consistency and dominant leadership in the segment. Supported by our multi powertrain strategy, our approach is to provide Indian consumers with world class SUVs that are robust, safe and technologically advanced. The achievement of the 2 million SUV sales mark is a testament to this approach and sets the pace for the future growth of the SUV category.”