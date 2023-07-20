Tata Altroz XM & XM(S) Trims Launched In India At Rs. 6.89 Lakh

Tata Altroz has become the most affordable premium hatchback equipped with an electric sunroof in India courtesy of the new XM(S) variant

Tata Motors has today announced the launch of two new variants of the Altroz premium hatchback in the domestic market. The XM and XM(S) trims have joined the lineup and are priced at Rs. 6.89 lakh and Rs. 7.34 lakh respectively (both prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi). The Altroz has now become the most affordable premium hatch in the country to be available with an electric sunroof.

It is sold with the new XM (S) variant and is positioned below the XM Plus and above the base XE trim, in a similar fashion to the XM. Both variants are retailed with a 1.2L three-cylinder NA Revotron petrol engine delivering a maximum power output of 86 PS at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque delivered at 3,300 rpm. The powertrain is mated to a five-speed manual transmission only.

The addition of the Tata Altroz XM and XM(S) trims have expanded the lineup further and the former comes with features such as multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, 16-inch full wheel cover, electrically adjustable and foldable wing mirrors, height adjustable driver seat, etc. The latter is equipped with all the above features along with an electric sunroof.

The homegrown manufacturer says consumers can enhance the appeal of these variants by adding a bigger infotainment system that can be chosen from the company’s accessories catalogue. The Tata Altroz currently competes against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Toyota Glanza and it now gains all four power windows and remote keyless entry as standard features across its manual petrol variants.

Other revisions in the petrol manual trims are that the entry-level XE variant gains rear power windows and remote keyless entry with follow-me-home lamps, XM+/ XM+S with reverse camera, driver seat height adjuster, cruise control, top-end dashboard look, XT with driver seat height adjuster, 16-inch Hyperstyle wheels and rear defogger.

The Tata Altroz has a Global NCAP safety rating of five stars and is packed with features. It is the first Tata car to sit on the ALFA platform, which also underpins the Punch.