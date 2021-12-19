Tata Altroz XE+ Variant Showcased In Walkaround Video

Despite being a low-level trim, the equipment list of Tata Altroz XE+ is fairly impressive, and it is available with a choice between a petrol and a diesel engine

Tata Motors recently added a new trim – XE+ – to the Altroz hatchback range. The ‘XE+ petrol’ variant is priced at Rs. 5.90 lakh, while the XE+ diesel variant costs Rs. 7.55 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). This new trim comes as a replacement for the ‘XM’ trim, and sits just above the base ‘XE’ trim.

Despite being a low-tier variant of the Altroz, there are plenty of features on offer on the ‘XE+’ trim level. The video below, posted by TheCarsShow by Arsh Jolly, gives us a detailed walkaround video of the hatchback’s new trim, with a few official accessories added. The headlamps and taillamps are halogen units, and there are no fog lamps available on this trim.

We do see auto-folding ORVMs here, but they get manual adjustability. The owner has opted for 16-inch alloy wheels, but the XE+ trim comes with steel wheels as standard. The outside door handles are body-coloured, while the ORVMs are finished in gloss black. Only the front windows are power operated, while the rear windows are manually-winding units.

The steering wheel only gets tilt adjustment and misses out on integrated audio controls. The front seats do not get a height adjustment function or centre armrest. The instrument cluster consists of two analogue dials – speedometer and tachometer – and an LCD MID. The car also gets a 2-DIN audio system, with a 3.5-inch LCD multimedia display and four speakers on offer (no tweeters).

It also gets manual AC, which is quite powerful. Also, the HVAC control panel sports an updated look, which is much more premium than the old twin-knob panel. The IRVM doesn’t even get a manual dimming function, and rear AC vents are missing as well. The rear seats don’t get adjustable headrests or a centre armrest.

The owner has opted for different seat covers, which feel way more premium than the stock seat covers. The boot space is quite generous as well, with a capacity of 345 litres, although the boot lid is fairly high. As stated prior, there are two engine options on offer – a 1.2L NA petrol unit (110 PS) and a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit (90 PS) – both of which come mated to a 5-speed manual.