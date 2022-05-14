Tata Altroz Vs Honda Jazz – Specs and Price Comparison [Latest Prices]

Here, we have a brief comparison between Tata Altroz and Honda Jazz, regarding their engine specs and latest prices in the Indian market

Tata Altroz is a popular hatchback on sale in India, offering brilliant onboard safety, good fuel economy, impressive features, etc. One of its biggest rivals in the Indian market is Honda Jazz. Both premium hatchbacks have seen a price hike recently, following multiple price hikes last year, and they are now fairly more expensive than one would hope.

Want to know how these two premium hatchbacks compare with each other with their latest prices? Well, keep reading ahead!

Tata Altroz vs Honda Jazz – Engine specifications

Tata Altroz has multiple engine options available in the Indian market. Buyers can choose between a turbocharged petrol engine or a naturally aspirated petrol engine, both 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder units. Other than that, a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine option is offered as well here.

Specifications Tata Altroz (petrol variants) Honda Jazz Engine size 1.2-litre/1.2-litre 1.2-litre Engine type Naturally aspirated, inline-3, petrol / Turbocharged,inline-3, petrol Naturally aspirated, inline-4, petrol Max. power 86 PS/110 PS 90 PS Max. torque 113 Nm/140 Nm 110 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 6-speed DCT (NA petrol) / 5-speed MT (turbo-petrol) 5-speed MT, CVT

As for Honda Jazz, it has just one engine option available – a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol powerplant. This is a 4-cylinder engine, and overall, it runs significantly smoother than Tata’s 3-cylinder petrol engines.

Specifications Tata Altroz (diesel variants) Engine size 1.5-litre Engine type Turbocharged, inline-4, diesel Max. power 90 PS Max. torque 200 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT

Honda Jazz is available with two transmission options with its sole petrol engine – a 5-speed manual gearbox and a CVT. Tata Altroz is available with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard on all engines, and the NA petrol motor gets the option for a dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Tata Altroz vs Honda Jazz – Price comparison

Tata Altroz has a wide price range, covering different budgets for different potential buyers. It has a lower starting price compared to its Honda rival, and the price goes much higher. Interestingly, one can buy Tata Altroz with a dual-clutch automatic (DCA) transmission for less moolah than Honda Jazz CVT!

Tata Altroz vs Honda Jazz price comparison Tata Altroz (1.2L NA petrol variants) Tata Altroz (1.2L turbo-petrol variants) Honda Jazz Rs. 6.20 lakh (XE) – Rs. 7.78 lakh (V MT), Rs. 8.64 lakh (V CVT) Rs. 6.55 lakh (XE Plus) – – Rs. 7.15 lakh (XM Plus), Rs. 8.25 lakh (XMA Plus) – – Rs. 7.65 lakh (XT), Rs. 8.75 lakh (XTA) Rs. 8.25 lakh (XT) Rs. 8.47 lakh (VX MT), Rs. 9.47 lakh (VX CVT) Rs. 8.11 lakh (XT Dark), Rs. 9.21 lakh (XTA Dark) Rs. 8.71 lakh (XT Dark) – Rs. 8.15 lakh (XZ), Rs. 9.25 lakh (XZA) Rs. 8.87 lakh (XZ) Rs. 9.11 lakh (ZX MT), Rs. 10.09 lakh (ZX CVT) Rs. 8.27 lakh (XZ Opt), Rs. 9.37 lakh (XZA Opt) Rs. 8.87 lakh (XZ Opt) – Rs. 8.65 lakh (XZ Plus), Rs. 9.75 lakh (XZA Plus) Rs. 9.25 lakh (XZ Plus) – Rs. 8.95 lakh (XZ Plus Dark), Rs. 10.0 lakh (XZA Plus Dark) Rs. 9.55 lakh (XZ Plus Dark) –

Honda Jazz isn’t the most affordable offering in this segment, but it still offers good value, especially considering the CVT variants. That said, it gets overshadowed by Tata Altroz, which offers more engine options, more equipment, and a better DCA transmission option.

Tata Altroz (1.5L diesel variants) Rs. 7.43 lakh (XE) Rs. 7.75 lakh (XE Plus) Rs. 8.35 lakh (XM Plus) Rs. 8.85 lakh (XT) Rs. 9.31 lakh (XT Dark) Rs. 9.35 lakh (XZ) Rs. 9.47 lakh (XZ Opt) Rs. 9.85 lakh (XZ Plus) Rs. 10.15 lakh (XZ Plus Dark)

Overall, we’d say that Tata’s premium hatchback takes the win here. Honda Jazz is in need of a major update, and a lot more equipment needs to be added to it in order to make it more competitive in this segment.