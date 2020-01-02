Tata Altroz To Launch This Month, To Rival Maruti Baleno & Hyundai Elite i20

Tata Altroz will be launched in the local market later this month and will go on to become the most premium small car from the homegrown carmaker ever

Last month, Tata Motors, the popular homegrown carmaker, revealed the much-awaited Tata Altroz in all its glory. The Altroz will become the first-ever B2-segment hatchback from the company and will go on to rival the likes of Maruti Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, VW Polo and Honda Jazz. The upcoming car will finally launch on January 22, 2020. The marketing activities expected to commence anytime now.

The Tata Altroz will become first of the slew of new cars that the company has planned for the coming future. The launch of the small car will be followed by the introduction of the all-electric variant of the Nexon and the Gravitas (7-seater Harrier). Later this year, the company will even bring in a comprehensive facelift for the Tiago as well as the Tigor.

Tata Altroz was previewed by the 45X concept that was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. The upcoming hatchback will soon become the first production model to be designed as per the company’s IMPACT 2.0 design language. Moreover, the new model will even become the first-ever model to be underpinned by the company’s all-new ALFA modular platform.

At the time of the launch, the Tata Altroz will be available with two engine options – 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. The former comes from the Tiago and outputs a maximum power of 85 PS, while the latter is a re-tuned version of the Nexon’s diesel engine option. Both the motors come mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

It’s said that a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor will be launched at a later stage. The more powerful petrol motor would feature a dual-clutch automatic transmission, which will be another first for a Tata Motors model. All motors are compliant with the upcoming BS6 emission norms.

On the inside, the Tata Altroz will offer a long list of segment-best features, including a

7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment unit that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ambient lighting, cruise control, google assistant and a first-in-class semi-digital speedo console.