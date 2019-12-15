Tata Altroz To Be Launched On January 22nd – Confirmed

Tata’s premium hatchback was officially unveiled on December 3 and will go on sale in India next month

The upcoming Tata Altroz is the first car to be based on the manufacturer’s ALFA ARC platform. Revealed on December 3, the premium hatch is set to hit the markets on January 22, 2020, Tata Motors has confirmed.

Bookings for the Altroz have already begun at Tata dealerships across the country, for a token amount of Rs 21,000. Tata will be offering the Altroz in five variants, namely – XE, XM, XT, XZ and XZ (O).

Upon launch, the car will be available with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that makes 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque, along with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that churns out 90 PS of peak power and 200 Nm peak torque. Both the engines will be BS6 compliant since day 1 and will come mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Tata also plans to launch a turbocharged petrol engine coupled with DCT at a later date.

The Altroz comes with features like ambient lighting, cruise control, a 7-inch TFT colour MID, auto headlamps, rear AC vents, a wearable key, powered tailgate, 16-inch laser cut alloy wheels, and a lot more. It also gets a 7-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

Tata has also equipped the Altroz with unique doors which open up to 90 degrees, making ingress and egress easy for people of all shapes and sizes. Tata Altroz scores well on the safety front too, as it gets ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and Corner Stability Control (CSC).

The Indian carmaker is yet to reveal the price of the car, but we expect it to be priced between Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) when it launches next month. The Altroz will take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo, Toyota Glanza and Honda Jazz in the premium hatchback segment.