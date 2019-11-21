Tata Altroz Teased Officially Ahead Of Launch Soon [Video]

Tata Altroz is likely to launch early next year to become the most premium hatchback from its carmaker ever, it will rival Maruti Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20

Enough has already been reported about the Tata Altroz, the upcoming B2-segment contender that will become the most premium small car to wear the Tata batch. The new Maruti Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20 rival has already been spotted on many occasions and will be previewed by the media early next month.

The market launch of the Tata Altroz, however, seems to be scheduled for Auto Expo 2020 or even before. It may be noted here that the Altroz debuted in its concept stage as the 45X at the Auto Expo 2018.

In a new development, Tata Motors has dropped a new official video teaser for the launch of the Tata Altroz. The short video clip gives us a hint of the car’s silhouette, along with telling us that the Altroz is ‘coming soon’.

The India-spec Tata Altroz should look close to the Geneva Edition model that debuted at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this year. The new model has been designed as per the company’s Impact 2.0 design language and it will become the first-ever model to be underpinned by the company’s ALFA modular platform.

The Tata Altroz will be available in multiple engine variants. The entry-level models will be powered by a 1.2-litre 85 PS petrol motor that will come from the Tiago. Moreover, the upcoming model will be even available with a Nexon-sourced 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor that will be de-tuned to output 102 PS of maximum power. The diesel engine on offer will be a reworked version of the Nexon’s 1.5-litre unit that will output 90 PS. All motors will be BSVi-compliant.

The interior of the Tata Altroz will be brimming with several segment-best features such as a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment unit that will support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other features on offer would include ambient lighting, cruise control, google assistant and a first-in-class semi-digital speedo console.