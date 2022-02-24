Tata Altroz Spotted At Dealership With Baleno-Like New Opel Blue Colour

Tata Altroz has been spotted with a new Opel Blue colour scheme at a dealership and it joins six other shades in the lineup

Tata Motors introduced the Altroz premium hatchback in early 2020 and it competes against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo. The Altroz is based on the 45X concept and is the first model underpinned by the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture. It is also one of the affordable cars money can buy with a Global NCAP safety rating of five stars.

The five-seater takes design influence from the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy and it has been well received amongst customers. The homegrown manufacturer expanded the Altroz’s lineup with the debut of the iTurbo variant last year and is essentially the turbocharged version of the regular 1.2-litre petrol engine with higher power and torque outputs.

In addition, the Altroz saw new variants and features added to the lineup and the Dark Edition further elevated its styling. Tata is expected to launch the petrol automatic version of the Altroz in the coming months while a CNG variant could also be introduced in the near future. Moreover, the production-spec Altroz EV has long been in the grapevine.

Tata has now added a new Opel Blue colour scheme into the mix and it has begun arriving at dealerships as evident from the pictures seen here. The shade looks almost similar to the one found in the new Baleno and Tata recently introduced the same colourway in the Tiago hatchback and Tigor compact sedan. Yesterday, Tata announced the Kaziranga editions of its SUV range.

It goes in line with the Dark and Adventure Persona editions as they differentiate themselves from the standard models with visual and interior updates. Other colour schemes offered with the Tata Altroz are HighStreet Gold, Downtown Red, Avenue White, Arcade Grey, Harbour Blue, and Premium Cosmo Dark. The Altroz is sold with 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.2-litre turbo petrol.

The 1.2-litre petrol develops 86 PS and 113 Nm while the oil-burner kicks out 90 PS and 200 Nm. The turbo gasoline mill delivers 110 PS and 140 Nm. The engines are paired only with a five-speed manual transmission as standard.