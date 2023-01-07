Tata Altroz Sport With 120 PS Turbo Engine To Debut At Auto Expo

Tata Altroz Sport will reportedly derive power from the same 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine found in the Nexon producing 120 PS max power and 170 Nm

According to a recent report that emerged on the internet, Tata Motors will host the global premiere of the Altroz Sport at the 2023 Auto Expo next week. It must be noted that Tata already sells the i-Turbo variant of the premium hatchback in India and it features a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 110 PS.

The upcoming Tata Altroz Sport will be more powerful as it will utilise the 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine derived from the best-selling Nexon compact SUV. It is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 120 PS and 170 Nm of peak torque. It will likely be paired with a six-speed manual transmission as in the Nexon.

It will help Tata to compete directly against Hyundai’s i20 N Line. Since it is more powerful than the i-Turbo, it is expected to be sprightly as well. As the i20 N Line does not offer a proper manual transmission, the Altroz Sport could take advantage of that to cater to performance-craving enthusiasts. However, a six-speed AMT is reportedly unlikely.

The Hyundai i20 N Line, on the other hand, can be had with either a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. We can expect visual and interior enhancements to differentiate itself from the regular Altroz and perhaps some mechanical upgrades like a stiffer suspension could also be made available.

It could get contrast red brake callipers, new colour schemes, sportier cabin updates, newly designed alloy wheels, new Sport badging at the front and rear, and so on. The homegrown manufacturer is expected to debut the near-production version of the Punch EV at the upcoming motoring show and it could be accompanied by the facelifted Harrier and Safari.

The facelifts will gain cosmetic and interior revisions along with the addition of new features such as ADAS. Tata will also bring in the Avinya and Curvv concepts as they will make their first public appearance since making their debut last year.