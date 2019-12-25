Tata Altroz Sedan Rendered Showing A Possible Honda City Rival

Tata has been working on the X452 for a long time now, but there is no confirmation from the manufacturer regarding a prospective sedan launch in the near future

Throughout the brand’s existence, premium sedans have never been Tata Motors’ forte in India. Tata introduced the Indigo Manza in 2009, which was based on the Indica Vista. 5 years later, the Indian carmaker launched the Zest, which was the sedan version of the Bolt hatchback. This makes us wonder if the Tata’s C-segment sedan could be based on the upcoming premium hatchback, the Altroz.

In terms of design, the sedan in rendering looks similar to the Altroz till the C pillar, after which it sports an extended boot to make it a sedan. There’s no rendering of the rear-end of the car, but it’s certain that the car would feature a redesigned rear-end to have its own unique identity over the Altroz.

Since the launch of the Zest about 5 years ago, Tata as a brand has drastically grown in popularity amongst Indians, especially on the design front. Tata’s concepts, as well as production-spec models, have garnered a lot of interest because of their exquisite styling.

If launched, the X452 might as well be the first sedan to be based on Tata’s ALFA ARC platform. Since the trend of the market has been inclined towards SUVs at the moment, it’s hard to tell if and when Tata will decide to bring a C-segment sedan to the Indian market.

The Altroz is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 86 PS of max power and 113 Nm torque, along with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, which produces 90 PS power and 200 Nm torque. Both the powertrains can only be had with a 5-speed manual transmission for now, while Tata plans to launch a DCT variant at a later date.

The X452 could also be offered with the same powertrains in the Indian market. If Tata does decide to launch a production-ready version of the sedan, it will be pitted against the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, while it will also compete against the Honda City, Hyundai Verna among others.