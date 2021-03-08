Tata Altroz Sales Grow By Over 143% In February 2021

In February 2021, Tata Motors reported a sales figure of 6,832 units for the Altroz, with a massive YoY sales growth of 143.48 per cent

The popularity of Tata Motors has been steadily increasing in the Indian market since the middle of last year, and in February 2021, Tata Motors reported its highest sales figures in almost 9 years, with strong sales growth across its entire range. The brand’s premium hatchback, Altroz, also had an impressive sales performance, with total retail of 6,832 units.

During the same period last year, i.e., in February 2020, the sales figure of the Altroz stood at 2,806 units, which translates to a Year-on-Year (YoY) sales growth of 143.48 per cent in February 2021. However, on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis, the sales figures have shown a small decline of 7.4 per cent last month, with 7,378 units of the Altroz sold in January 2021.

Towards the end of January this year, Tata Motors had launched a new ‘i-Turbo’ variant of the Altroz in the Indian market. This new variant was powered by the same 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine as the Nexon, but detuned to generate only 110 PS and 140 Nm. It is only available with a 5-speed manual gearbox at the moment, with a dual-clutch automatic transmission currently in development.

The introduction of the Altroz i-Turbo is perhaps the biggest reason for the massive YoY sales growth of the hatchback. Other engine options on the Altroz are a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol motor (86 PS and 113 Nm), and a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel engine (90 PS and 200 Nm). Transmission options are limited to just one – a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Tata Altroz has a lot of premium features on offer, including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple Carplay and Android Auto), a semi-digital instrument cluster (with a 7-inch TFT screen and an analogue speedo), a flat-bottom steering wheel with integrated buttons for audio and cruise control, power-adjustable ORVMs, mood lighting, iRA connected car tech, etc.

Tata Altroz is currently priced from Rs. 5.69 lakh to Rs. 9.45 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Also, the homegrown carmaker is working on an electric version of the Altroz (Altroz EV), which is expected to launch in India sometime during 2021.