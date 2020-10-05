Tata Altroz Records Nearly 6,000 Units In September; Highest Monthly Sales

Tata Altroz posted 20 per cent Month-on-Month growth as well as 5,952 units were sold against 4,951 units the previous month

Tata Motors introduced the Altroz in January 2020 and it has been well received among domestic customers. The premium hatchback competes against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Volkswagen Polo, Toyota Glanza and Honda Jazz. Following the health crisis and economic slowdown, the automotive industry is on a path to recovery, as does Tata and the sales of Altroz.

In September 2020, the Altroz achieved a total of 5,952 units and in comparison to the previous month of August 2020 when 4,951 units were sold, a Month-on-Month volume growth of 20 per cent was seen. The five-seater was the third best-selling Tata passenger car in India last month and it has been the case in recent months as well proving its consistency.

The Altroz is available with a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petal and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel. Both the powertrains are paired with only a five-speed manual transmission. The gasoline motor develops a maximum power output of 86 PS at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 3,300 rpm. The oil-burner pumps out 90 PS maximum power at 4,000 rpm and 200 Nm of torque at 1,250-3,000 rpm.

The turbocharged version of the 1.2-litre petrol engine with higher power and torque outputs is expected to be introduced soon in India and it will help in expanding the range further. The Altroz is currently priced between Rs. 5.43 lakh for the entry-level XE petrol and it goes up to Rs. 7.88 lakh for the XZ Urban petrol trim (both prices, ex-showroom).

As for the diesel, the prices start at Rs. 6.99 lakh for XE and it goes up to Rs. 9.09 lakh for the range-topping XZ Urban diesel (both prices, ex-showroom) as the Altroz went through a price reduction of Rs. 40,000 across the diesel range except for the base trim recently. The premium hatch is the first model underpinned by the ALFA platform that will also be found in the upcoming HBX.

It is the most affordable car in India with a five-star Global NCAP crash test rating and it measures 3,990 mm in length, 1,755 mm in width and stands a height of 1,523 mm with a wheelbase length of 2,501 mm, ground clearance of 165 mm and bootspace of 345 litres.