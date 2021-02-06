Tata Altroz Records 63% Sales Growth In Jan 2021, Highest Ever Monthly Sales

Last month, Tata Motors registered the highest-ever sales volume for the Altroz – 7,378 units – with a YoY sales growth of 63.77 per cent

The popularity of Tata Motors has been steadily increasing in the Indian market since mid-2020, and things don’t seem to be slowing down in 2021. The homegrown manufacturer has reported a strong sales growth during last month. Tata’s premium hatchback, the Altroz, managed to retail a total of 7,378 units in January 2021.

On a Year-on-Year basis, sales have grown by 63.77 per cent, with the retail figure for last year’s January standing at 4,505 units. In December 2020, the Altroz had clocked a total sale of 6,600 units, which translates to a sale growth of 11.79 per cent on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis for January 2021.

Also, Tata Altroz achieved its highest monthly sales figure yet last month. This is quite an impressive feat, and now, with the launch of the new ‘i-Turbo’ variant, sales are expected to show even stronger growth in the future. Interestingly, with the rising awareness about vehicle safety in India, Tata cars are witnessing an increase in demand among buyers.

In 2020, Global NCAP crash-tested the Altroz, and the hatchback managed to achieve a 5-star safety rating for adult occupants (and a 3-star rating for child safety). With that, Tata Altroz is the safest hatchback on sale in India currently. The manufacturer hasn’t been shy about that fact, and has even poked fun at the competition in the context of vehicle safety.

Tata Altroz is available with three engine options. The first one is a 1.2-litre petrol engine, which can generate a peak power and torque of 86 PS and 113 Nm, respectively. The second one is a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine, capable of developing 90 PS and 200 Nm. The third one is a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, which can deliver 110 PS and 140 Nm.

All three engines are available with a single transmission option – a 5-speed manual gearbox. A new dual-clutch automatic transmission is in development, and is expected to launch later this year, but only on the turbo-petrol version. Tata Altroz is currently priced from Rs. 5.69 lakh to Rs. 9.45 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and it rivals the likes of Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo, and Honda Jazz in the Indian market.