Tata Altroz Racer To Officially Launch Tomorrow – All Key Details

Tata Altroz Racer will compete directly with the Hyundai i20 N Line and it has started reaching dealerships already ahead of launch tomorrow

The Altroz Racer was displayed as a concept at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, following its initial reveal at the 2023 Auto Expo. This performance-focused version of the standard Altroz premium hatchback features visual upgrades and a more powerful engine. The forthcoming model will be available in three colour options, including a striking dual-tone orange and black scheme, and will come equipped with 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

The alloy wheels maintain a design similar to the regular model. The ORVMs, A-, B- and C-pillars, roof, shark fin antenna, and the integrated spoiler at the back are painted black, while the body sports an orange base colour (white or grey depending on the customer choice). Dual white racing stripes will run along the hood and roof as well.

The Tata Altroz Racer will be retailed in a total of three variants: R1, R2 and R3 and it has already started arriving at dealerships across the country ahead of the official price announcement tomorrow. Inside, the cabin will feature a granite black theme with contrasting orange accents and Racer emblems.

Regarding performance, the Tata Altroz Racer is powered by a 1.2L turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, delivering 120 PS at 5,500 rpm and 170 Nm of torque between 1,750 rpm and 4,000 rpm, similar to the engine in the Nexon compact SUV. This powerplant is mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

The Altroz Racer is 3,990 mm long, 1,755 mm wide, and 1,523 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,501 mm. It will compete directly with the Hyundai i20 N Line and will be priced competitively as well. Recently, the homegrown manufacturer updated the Altroz’s lineup by introducing new variants and eliminating some while new features have also been included.

The Tata Altroz Racer will be packed with features as it will become the new top-of-the-line model. The equipment list composes ventilated driver and front passenger seats, wireless smartphone charging facility, leatherette seats with red and white racing stripes, air conditioning vents at the back, a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a seven-inch TFT instrument cluster, six airbags, a HUD, a 360-degree camera system, air purifier, voice activated sunroof, etc.