Tata Altroz Racer To Launch In The Coming Months – New Details

First showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, Tata Motors could introduce the sportier version of its premium hatchback, Altroz Racer in the coming months

Tata Motors has kick-started the year 2024 with the launch of Punch EV which has received a very warm response from Indian customers. Next in line are the AMT transmission options for the Tiago and Tigor CNG, which is a first for any company in the country. In the latest development, Altroz Racer which was believed to have been shelved for the time being seems to be getting a revival.

This comes after a heavily camouflaged test mule of the Tata Altroz was spied with an emission testing kit, suggesting that its sportier version Altroz Racer which was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo could be launched in the coming months. What’s this latest update related to the Altroz Racer all about? Let’s find out.

Going by the latest spy images, the test mule of the premium hatchback is heavily draped in camouflage from all sides. This is usually done to hide the exterior design before the launch and it is safe to say that this test mule is sporting some exterior styling changes. However, given the heavy wraps, we can hardly spot any difference. However, the aggressive roof spoiler is a stand-out element, thereby giving away some hints of the test mule being the Altroz Racer. Although, there are chances that a facelift model for the Altroz could be in the pipeline.

In addition to this, we can also spot a larger infotainment system, camera mounted on ORVMs confirming the presence of a 360-degree parking camera and regular alloy wheels from the current Altroz. The emission testing kit suggests the presence of a new powertrain option with the Altroz and it is likely the 1.2 litre tGDi unit which is currently under development.

This new powertrain is expected to debut with the Curvv which is due for a launch this year. So, Tata Motors could employ this engine with the Altroz Racer, tuned to produce 125 bhp and 225 Nm of peak torque. It will likely be mated to a 7-speed DCT and a 6-speed manual gearbox. However, these are just speculation and nothing is confirmed as of now.

For reference, the Altroz Racer showcased at the Auto Show last year used the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine from Nexon, putting out 120 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque. Apart from the powerful engine, the sportier Altroz will also get a slew of sporty cosmetic enhancements inside out. Expected to launch in the year 2024, the Tata Altroz Racer will square off with the Hyundai i20 N-Line in the Indian market.