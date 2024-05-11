Tata Altroz Racer To Launch In India Next Month – All Details

Tata Altroz Racer will be launched in India early next month and it will be equipped with a 1.2L turbo petrol engine producing 120 PS and 170 Nm

Tata Motors will consolidate the Altroz premium hatchback’s range with the addition of the performance-based Altroz Racer soon as it is set to launch in India early next month. It was showcased via concept form at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 in New Delhi in February after making its debut at the Auto Expo last year.

The Altroz has garnered positive feedback from customers and competes directly with popular models such as the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Toyota Glanza. It distinguishes itself as the inaugural model built on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform and boasts an impressive Global NCAP safety rating of five stars.

The production version of the Tata Altroz Racer closely resembles the conceptual model unveiled at motoring shows, featuring a design inspired by race cars. Notable exterior features include a vibrant orange paint scheme accented by white racing stripes on the hood and roof, complemented by a black base paint that creates a striking dual-tone appearance.

Sporting dual white racing stripes, the Tata Altroz Racer exudes a sense of readiness, while its interior is styled in a sleek granite black theme, accentuated by vibrant orange details that enhance its overall sporty appeal. Under the hood, the Altroz Racer is propelled by a 1.2L turbo three-cylinder petrol engine, churning out 120 PS of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and 170 Nm of peak torque available between 1,750 rpm and 4,000 rpm.

It will be loaded with equipment and advanced technologies including six airbags, a heads-up display, a 360-degree camera unit, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto interface, a seven-inch TFT instrumentation, voice-activated electric sunroof with shark fin antenna, ventilated front seats and wireless smartphone charging facility.

Other highlights are leatherette seats with red and white racing stripes, 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, projector LED headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, rear air conditioning vents and special Racer badging. The Tata Altroz Racer boasts a length of 3,990 mm, a width of 1,755 mm and a height of 1,523 mm with a wheelbase of 2,501 mm. It will lock horns with Hyundai i20 N Line.