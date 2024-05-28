Tata Altroz Racer Launch Confirmed For Mid-June – All Details

Tata Altroz Racer is the performance-based version of the regular Altroz premium hatchback and it will compete directly with Hyundai i20 N Line

Tata Motors has sent out an invite to the media outlets regarding the launch of the Altroz Racer. The launch event will be hosted in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu on June 13-14, 2024 and we will be there to bring you all the coverage. The Altroz Racer was showcased as a concept at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 earlier this year, following its premiere at the 2023 Auto Expo.

It is the performance-based version of the regular Altroz premium hatchback with visual enhancements and a more powerful engine. The media invite was accompanied by a teaser of the upcoming hatch as the dual-tone orange and black colour scheme was complemented by 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels but the concepts that were showcased wore different wheels.

The alloy wheel design is also similar to the standard model. The wing mirrors, pillars, roof, shark fin antenna and integrated rear spoiler are done up in black shade while the orange act as a base paint across the surface of the body. It will also boast dual white racing stripes on the hood and the roof while the interior will sport a granite black theme, accentuated by contrasting orange touches and Racer badges.

As for the performance, the Tata Altroz Racer is equipped with a 1.2L turbo three-cylinder petrol engine, producing a maximum power output of 120 PS at 5,500 rpm and 170 Nm of torque between 1,750 rpm and 4,000 rpm as in the Nexon compact SUV.

It will be paired with a manual transmission as standard and we will have to wait and see whether an automatic unit will be offered or not. The Altroz Racer measures 3,990 mm in length, 1,755 mm in width and 1,523 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,501 mm, and it will directly compete with the Hyundai i20 N Line.

The equipment list will comprise ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone charger, leatherette seats with contrast red and white racing stripes, projector LED headlamps and LED DRLs, rear AC vents, a 10.25-inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a seven-inch TFT console, six airbags, a heads-up display, a 360-degree camera system, and voice activated electric sunroof.