Tata Altroz Racer Is The ‘Fastest Indian Hatchback’ At CoASTT, Enters IBR

The Tata Altroz Racer has entered India Book of Records by becoming the ‘Fastest Indian Hatchback’ at the CoASTT race track in Coimbatore

The recently launched Tata Altroz Racer has become the ‘Fastest Indian Hatchback’ with a blistering lap time of 2 minutes and 21.74 seconds, as confirmed earlier this month, at the CoASTT High Performance Centre, a newly established race track on the outskirts of Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. The lap time was set by India’s first F1 driver and the racing legend, Narain Karthikeyan.

Behind the wheel of the Altroz Racer, the former LeMans racer, set the record for fastest lap time against two of the hatchback’s strong competitors, the Hyundai i20 N Line and Maruti Suzuki Fronx Turbo as it has emerged as the fastest production hatchback in India on that circuit. On its social media channels, India Book of Records (IBR) wrote, “History has been made as the Tata Altroz Racer engraved its name in the India Book of Records for being the ‘Fastest Indian Hatchback’! Narain Karthikeyan drove a Tata Altroz Racer to victory”

Tata Motors introduced the Altroz Racer earlier this month with a starting price of Rs. 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). It is equipped with a 1.2L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, developing a maximum power output of 120 PS at 5,500 rpm and 170 Nm of torque between 1,750 to 4,000 rpm, similar to the Nexon.

This engine is coupled with a six-speed manual transmission only. The Altroz Racer, a performance-oriented variant of the standard premium hatchback, boasts cosmetic enhancements, an extended features list, a sporty exhaust note, and some mechanical updates. It is available in three variants: R1, R2, and R3, with three colour choices: Pure Grey, Atomic Orange, and Avenue White.

The equipment list comprises a 26.03 cm touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity over wifi, a 360-degree camera system, 6 Airbags, iRA Connected Car tech, an Air Purifier, an Electric Sunroof with Voice Assist, a Wireless Charger, 17.78 cm TFT digital cluster, Steering mounted cluster control and segment-first Front Ventilated Seats.

Other highlights are the Rear Armrest, Rear Wipers and Wash, 4 speakers + 4 tweeters, Projector headlamps, Front fog lamps, Rear defogger, Front Sliding Armrest, All four power windows, Cruise Control, Height Adjustable driver seat, Rear AC vents, R16 Alloy wheels, Leatherette Seats and LED DRLs.