Tata Altroz Racer – 5+ Exciting Upgrades You Need To Know

The Tata Altroz Racer will be propelled by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. Also, it will receive a lot of feature upgrades over the existing Altroz

Recently showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, the Tata Altroz Racer is all set to launch in India in the coming months. The Altroz Racer will come equipped with a new set of features as compared to the existing Altroz premium hatchback. Powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, the sportier variant of Altroz will give tough competition to the Hyundai i20 N-Line in the Indian market. Here are seven features that the Tata Altroz Racer might receive over the current-gen Altroz.

1. Larger touchscreen

Inside the cabin, the Tata Altroz Racer will come equipped with a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, similar to the newly launched Tata Nexon and Tata Punch EV. The infotainment system will support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

2. All-digital driver display

The Altroz Racer will receive a new all-digital instrument cluster instead of the existing 7-inch semi-digital driver display.

3. Heads-Up Display

The sportier variant of Tata Altroz will also get a heads-up display, which will display information like RPM, current speed, fuel economy and clock. Presently, a heads-up display is only available in the Toyota Glanza and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

4. Wireless charger

Another good feature is that the Tata Altroz Racer will likely receive wireless charging. The current-gen Tata Altroz is also available with a wireless charging feature on select variants.

5. 360-degree camera

Along with a lot of new upgrades, the Tata Altroz Racer will also sport a 360-degree camera which helps in parking in easy manoeuvring of the car in city traffic. This feature has already been spotted in the latest spy pictures.

6. Six airbags

As safety has become a major concern nowadays, Tata Motors might offer the Altroz Racer with six airbags as standard. As of now, the Tata Altroz comes with dual-front airbags only.

7. Ventilated front seats

The company is expected to offer ventilated front seats in the new Tata Altroz Racer. It will become the first premium hatchback to come equipped with ventilated front seats.

In terms of pricing, we expect the Tata Altroz Racer price to start from Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom.