Tata Altroz Premium Hatchback Deliveries Begin In India

Tata Altroz is the first model based on ALFA platform and it was recently awarded five stars in Global NCAP crash tests

Tata Motors introduced the Altroz less than a month ago and it has been priced from Rs. 5.29 lakh for the base XE petrol and it goes all the way up to Rs. 9.29 lakh for the top-spec XZ (O) diesel variant (both prices, ex-showroom pan India). The introductory prices make the Altroz one of the highly appealing B2-segment hatchbacks available on sale.

The deliveries of the Global NCAP five-star rated Altroz have commenced across authorised dealerships in the country and it will be interesting to see where it stacks up against main rivals Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20 in the premium hatchback segment alongside the Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo.

The five-seater is underpinned by the modular ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform. It is the first model to sit on this architecture and the second all-new vehicle from Tata to be based on the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy. The Altroz takes design influence from the 45X concept that debuted at the 2018 Indian Auto Expo.

The Altroz is sold in XE, XM, XT, XZ and XZ (O) variants and it has a distinguished exterior compared to other affordable models sold by the homegrown manufacturer with a wide and low-slung stance. It comes with sharp headlights, prominent front grille, 16-inch alloy wheels in top-end variants, wraparound LED tail lights in the unique rear end, pillar mounted rear door handles, etc.

As for the performance, the Altroz uses a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine kicking out 86 PS and 113 Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre, turbocharged diesel makes 90 PS and 200 Nm of torque. The powertrains are connected with a five-speed manual transmission as standard and they are BSVI compliant from the word go.

The colour options in which the Altroz is retailed are Skyline Silver, Downtown Red, Midtown Grey, Avenue White and High-Street Gold. Some of the key equipment includes a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, seven-inch multi-info display, automatic headlamps and wipers, blue ambient lighting, cooled glovebox and so on.