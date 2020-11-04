Tata Altroz Posts Highest Ever Monthly Sales Figure In Oct 2020 – Details

Tata Altroz managed to record an impressive sales growth of 13.45 per cent on a month-on-month basis during October 2020

Tata Motors is going through a strong resurgence this year, since the lockdown was lifted. The homegrown carmaker has been recording positive growth figures consistently for a few months now, and it seems like the brand’s popularity among buyers is steadily on the rise. The brand’s premium hatchback, the Altroz, is also steadily gaining popularity in the Indian market.

During October 2020, i.e., last month, Tata Motors managed to retail a total of 6,730 units of the Altroz hatchback. Compared to September 2020’s sales, this amounts to a month-on-month sales increase of 13.45 per cent (5,932 units sold in October 2020). As the Altroz was only introduced in our market at the beginning of this year, there are no year-on-year growth figures to report.

One of the biggest reasons for Tata Altroz’s increasing popularity is its safety factor. It is the safest hatchback in India, which is quite an impressive feat. With awareness about vehicular safety on the rise, people are slowly gravitating towards cars with high safety ratings. The Altroz, with its 5-star safety score, is one of the best choices in this regard.

The other reason for Altroz’s popularity is the diesel engine option. Even in the BS6 era, when buying and maintaining a diesel vehicle is quite expensive, people are still willing to splurge the extra cash to purchase one. In this segment, the Altroz is the only one to offer a diesel option. In fact, the only other hatchbacks available with oil-burners are the Figo and Grand i10 Nios, both of which sit a segment below.

With the introduction of the next-gen Hyundai i20, however, the popularity of Tata Altroz might take a hit. The new-gen i20 is expected to offer a lot of premium tech and features, including a fully digital instrument cluster and a sunroof. It will also offer a diesel engine option, along with a turbo-petrol motor, and there will be automatic transmissions on offer as well.

The Altroz, on the other hand, is yet to add a turbo-petrol variant and an automatic gearbox option. The former is expected to arrive soon, but there has been no confirmation about the latter. The lack of an automatic transmission is one of the biggest criticisms of the Tata hatchback, and after the launch of the 2020 Hyundai i20, we could see the Altroz’s sales momentum could potentially slow down.