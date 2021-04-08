Tata Altroz Posted A 558% Growth In March 2021

The Tata Altroz is currently priced from Rs 5.69 lakh and Rs 9.45 lakh (ex-showroom), and rivals the Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, VW Polo etc

The Altroz marked Tata Motors’ entry into the premium hatchback segment in the Indian market upon its arrival in early 2020, and the car has managed to register decent sales numbers so far. In January this year, Tata introduced the i-Turbo version of the car which comes equipped with a turbocharged petrol engine.

Now, the Tata Altroz is being offered with three different powertrains, i.e. a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine rated at 86 PS/113 Nm torque; a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that makes 90 PS of max power and 200 Nm of peak torque; as well as a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that belts out 110 PS of maximum power and 140 Nm of peak torque. A 5-speed manual transmission is offered as standard.

It looks like the plethora of powertrain options seem to work for the Altroz, since Tata Motors managed to sell 7,550 units of the hatchback in India in the month of March 2021. This means that the car recorded a YoY growth in sales of 558 per cent, since Tata had sold only 1,147 units of the Altroz in the same month last year.

What’s more is that the Altroz also recorded an 11 per cent month-on-month growth, as Tata Motors retailed 6,832 units of the hatchback in February 2021. This also means that the Altroz finished third in its segment in March 2021 sales, only behind the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Hyundai i20.

Tata currently offers the Altroz with features like a semi-digital instrument cluster, 90-degree opening doors, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, ambient lighting, cruise control, rear AC vents, drive modes, idle stop-start, rain-sensing wipers, wearable key, a 7-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system by Harman with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electrically adjustable and foldable wing mirrors and more.

As of now, Tata retails the Altroz at a base price of Rs 5.69 lakh, which goes all the way up to Rs 9.45 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The Tata hatch puts up against the likes of the Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Volkswagen Polo, Honda Jazz and Toyota Glanza.