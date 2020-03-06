Tata Altroz Outsells Toyota Glanza In February 2020

Tata Altroz registered a total of 2,806 units last month as against 2,710 units for the Toyota Glanza and took third position in its segment

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) introduced the Glanza in the domestic market by the middle of last year and it has been a significant contributor for the brand garnering volumes despite being the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Until January 2020, the B2 segment hatchback took home third position behind Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20.

Since Toyota’s portfolio has been reduced to just six models from twelve ahead of the BSVI era kick starting next month, the Glanza’s contribution has become more vital within the lineup. The premium hatchback segment has been good at scoring high volumes in the last four years or so and Tata Motors addressed the space with the Altroz in January.

It is part of the brand’s strategy to address 95 per cent of the addressable volume segments. The Altroz posted a total of 2,806 units last month as against 4,505 units the previous month with Month-on-Month decline of 38 per cent. However, it did manage to outsell the Toyota Glanza, which recorded 2,710 units in February 2020.

The Altroz is priced between Rs. 5.29 lakh for the entry-level XE petrol and Rs. 9.29 lakh for the range-topping XZ (O) diesel variant (both prices introductory, ex-showroom pan India). The Global NCAP five-star rated Altroz is based on the modular ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform pertaining to forthcoming models less than 4.3 metres in length.

The Altroz is the first passenger vehicle to sit on ALFA and it borrows low-slung profile and design elements from the 45X concept showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. Available in XE, XM, XT, XZ and XZ (O) variants, it takes power from a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine developing 86 PS and 113 Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre turbo diesel generates 90 PS and 200 Nm of torque.



The BSVI compliant units are paired with a standard manual transmission. Some of the key equipment onboard the Tata Altroz are a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, seven-inch MID, automatic headlamps and wipers, blue ambient lighting, cooled glovebox, projector headlamps, LED tail lamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, etc.