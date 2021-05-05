Tata Altroz Outsells Hyundai i20 For The First Time In April 2021

Last month, Tata Altroz managed to grab the second position on the premium hatchback sales chart, beating Hyundai i20 for the first time

Tata Altroz has been gaining a lot of popularity in the Indian market in recent times. In April 2021, a total of 6,649 units of the Altroz were sold, thus pushing it to the second spot on the premium hatchback sales chart, ahead of Hyundai i20, of which 5,002 units were sold last month.

The sales of Tata Altroz were thus 32.93 per cent higher than that of Hyundai i20 last month, which is quite an impressive feat. There are plenty of reasons for the rising popularity of the Altroz in the Indian market, the biggest being the vehicle’s safety factor. With a 5-star safety rating for adult occupants (and a 3-star safety rating for children) from Global NCAP, Tata Altroz is the safest hatchback currently on sale in India.

There are three engine options available on the Altroz. The first one is a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, which generates 86 PS and 113 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. The second one is a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel motor, capable of generating 90 PS and 200 Nm.

The third engine option is a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit, which belts out 110 PS and 140 Nm. There is only one transmission choice available on the Altroz, regardless of the engine – a 5-speed manual gearbox. A dual-clutch automatic transmission is reportedly under development and is expected to launch soon.

Hyundai i20 is also available with three engine options in the Indian market. The first one is a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, which develops 88 PS (83 PS on MT) and 115 Nm. It can be paired with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT. The second one is a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine, with 100 PS and 240 Nm on tap, which comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The last engine option is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor, which pushes out 120 PS and 172 Nm. It has two transmission choices on offer – a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT. The availability of automatic gearbox options is the biggest advantage of Hyundai i20 over Tata Altroz.

The Altroz is significantly more affordable though, with prices ranging from Rs. 5.69 lakh to Rs. 9.45 lakh. As for the i20, it is priced from Rs. 6.85 lakh to Rs. 11.34 lakh (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi).