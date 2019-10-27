Tata Altroz (Maruti Baleno Rival) To Debut In December, Launch In Early 2020

Tata Altroz will be the most premium hatchback from the homegrown carmaker, it will rival models like the Maruti Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20 and Honda Jazz

As you might have already known, Tata Motors plans to enter the B2-segment of the Indian car market with an all-new model that was previewed by the 45X concept at the last year’s Auto Expo. The production model, which is called the Tata Altroz, was earlier scheduled to launch in August 2019. However, it was decided that the new model would be released only around the introduction of the BSVI compliant norms.

The Tata Altroz is now likely to launch in early 2020, but ahead of its market debut, the model will be unveiled to select media in December this year. While the company is yet to showcase the production version of the stunning 45X concept, a near-production version was recently shown at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

The Tata Altroz will become the second production model from the company to be designed as per the company’s Impact 2.0 design theme. The new model will also become the first car to be underpinned by the company’s new ALFA (Agile, Light, Flexible and Advanced) platform.

On the inside, the Tata Altroz will have an all-black interior with a modern design for the dashboard. The highlight of the cabin will be a 7.0-inch floating-type touchscreen infotainment unit that will support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility.

The instrument console of the Tata Altroz will have a semi-digital setup with an analogue tachometer and a digital speedometer. Other highlights will include an ambient lighting system and Google-powered voice-activated functions.

The Tata Altroz will be available with as many as three engine options – 2 petrol and a diesel. The base petrol motor will come from the Tiago and will be tuned to output 85 bhp. Another gasoline-powered option will be that of a Nexon-sourced 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor that will output a maximum power of 90 bhp. The diesel engine option will also come from the Nexon but for the Altroz, the 1.5-litre oil-burner will offer a lower power output.