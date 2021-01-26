Tata Altroz iTurbo Vs Polo TSI Vs Hyundai i20 Turbo – Specs Comparison

The Tata Altroz iTurbo is the latest entrant in the premium hatchback turbo-petrol category, and directly rivals the VW Polo TSI as well as the Hyunda i20 Turbo

The premium hatchback segment was blessed with a range of new cars & new versions of existing cars last year, and the introduction of turbocharged petrol powertrains on the high-end trims of a few cars made the segment even more competitive. Now, Tata Motors has finally launched the Altroz iTurbo, which means that the premium hatch segment has a total of three cars that are offered with a turbo-petrol engine.

Here is a detailed comparison between the newly launched Tata Altroz iTurbo, Volkswagen Polo TSI and the Hyundai i20 Turbo, to see which one of the three hatchbacks offers the best value for your money. Take a read to find out –

Dimensions

In terms of size, the Tata Altroz iTurbo measures the same as the regular version of the hatch. That being said, it has a length of 3990 mm, a width of 1755 mm, a height of 1523 mm and a 2501 mm long wheelbase.

On the contrary, the Hyundai i20 measures 3995 mm in length, 1775 mm in width, stands 1505 mm tall and has a wheelbase that measures 2580 mm in length. The Polo on the other hand, is 3971 mm long, 1682 mm wide, 1469 mm tall and has a 2469 mm long wheelbase.

Car Tata Altroz Hyundai i20 VW Polo Length 3990 mm 3995 mm 3971 mm Width 1755 mm 1775 mm 1682 mm Height 1523 mm 1505 mm 1469 mm Wheelbase 2501 mm 2580 mm 2469 mm

This means that the Hyundai i20 is the longest and widest car in this comparison, while also has the largest wheelbase. However, the Tata Altroz is the tallest of the lot.

Powertrain

Powering the new Tata Altroz iTurbo is a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that belts out 110 PS of maximum power and 140 Nm of peak torque. For now, the engine can only be had with a 5-speed manual transmission.

On the other hand, both the Volkswagen Polo TSI and Hyundai i20 Turbo get a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder turbo petrol unit. The one on the former makes 110 PS and 175 Nm, and can be had with either a 6-speed MT or an optional 6-speed torque converter AT. The i20’s turbo petrol powertrain makes 120 PS and 172 Nm, and comes mated to a 6-speed iMT or an optional 7-speed DCT.

Car Tata Altroz iTurbo Hyundai i20 Turbo VW Polo TSI Engine 1.2-litre 3-cyl turbo petrol 1.0-litre 3-cyl turbo petrol 1.0-litre 3-cyl turbo petrol Power 110 PS 120 PS 110 PS Torque 140 Nm 172 Nm 175 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed iMT/

7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/

6-speed AT

This makes the Tata Altroz iTurbo the least torquiest car out of the three, while an optional automatic is also missing. However, Tata had previously hinted that a DCT will be launched for the Altroz in the future. All three cars are also available with naturally aspirated petrol engines, while the Altroz and i20 get an optional diesel powertrain as well.

Features

The Tata Altroz comes with features like a semi-digital instrument cluster, 90 degree opening doors, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, ambient lighting, cruise control, rear AC vents, different drive modes, idle stop-start, rain-sensing wipers, wearable key, a 7-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system by Harman with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electrically adjustable and foldable wing mirrors etc.

On the other hand, Volkswagen has equipped the Polo with a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, rain-sensing wipers, cornering lights, a flat-bottom steering wheel, ambient lights etc.

The Hyundai i20 has been loaded up to the brim with features, and is certainly the segment-leader on the feature front. Its equipment list consists of a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital TFT instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, wireless charging, an 8-speaker sound system from Bose, BlueLink telematics, LED headlamps and tail lamps, puddle lamps, ambient lighting and so on.

Safety

On the safety front, the Altroz gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, Corner Stability Control, front seat belt reminder, reverse parking camera, a high speed alert system etc. The VW Polo comes with dual frontal airbags, ABS with EBD, an auto-dimming IRVM, anti-pinch power windows, rear parking sensors and a reverse parking camera.

The Hyundai i20’s safety suite consists of a highline tyre pressure monitoring system, Electronic Stability Control, Hill-Assist Control, driver rear view monitor, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, emergency stop signal, and a total of six airbags.

Price

While the Hyundai i20 is currently priced from Rs 6.79 lakh onwards, the Turbo variants of the hatchback retail at a base price of Rs 8.79 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 11.32 lakh for the top-end trim. Pricing for the TSI variants on the Polo start from Rs 8.34 lakh, and go up to Rs 9.92 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi).

On the other hand, the Tata Altroz is currently available at an introductory starting price of Rs 7.73 lakh, going up to Rs 8.86 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi) for the range-topping turbo-petrol trim, which makes it Rs 60,000 more costlier than the top-end variant of the regular Altroz.

Comparison Verdict

The Hyundai i20 Turbo has the heftiest price tag out of these three cars, while the Altroz iTurbo is the least expensive offering here. However, the i20 justifies its premium price tag with its wide variety of segment-first features as well as class-leading safety tech.

However, the Tata Altroz is the only car in the segment that goes neck and neck against the Hyundai i20 on the styling front, while the Tata hatchback’s feature list is adequate too. It should be noted that both the VW Polo TSI and Hyundai i20 Turbo have an advantage over the Altroz iTurbo with their optional automatic transmissions, until Tata finally introduces the DCT auto for the car.