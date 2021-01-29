Tata Altroz iTurbo Vs Nissan Magnite Turbo – Specifications Comparison

The Nissan Magnite directly rivals the likes of the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon etc, while the Tata Altroz’s natural rivals include Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo and so on

The Tata Altroz iTurbo is the latest turbo-petrol car to join the premium hatchback segment, and the car’s aggressive pricing will surely help attract more buyers than it currently does. That being said, while its natural rivals are the Hyundai i20 Turbo and Volkswagen Polo TSI, it also faces some sort of competition from a sub-4m SUV – the Nissan Magnite Turbo.

The Nissan Magnite’s pricing is also spot-on, and hence, will certainly give tough competition to the Altroz iTurbo. Here is a detailed specifications comparison between the newly launched Tata Altroz iTurbo and the Nissan Magnite turbo to help you find out which one offers more value for money –

Dimensions

In terms of size the Tata Altroz measures 3990 mm in length, 1755 mm in width, stands 1523 mm tall and has a 2501 mm long wheelbase. On the other hand, the Nissan Magnite has a length of 3994 mm, a width of 1758 mm, a height of 1572 mm and a 2500 mm long wheelbase.

Car Tata Altroz Nissan Magnite Length 3990 mm 3994 mm Width 1755 mm 1758 mm Height 1523 mm 1572 mm Wheelbase 2501 mm 2500 mm

This proves that both the cars are pretty evenly matched as far as dimensions are concerned. The Magnite is 4 mm longer and 3 mm wider than the Altroz. However, being an SUV, the Magnite is obviously taller than the hatch.

Powertrains

Powering the new Tata Altroz iTurbo is a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that belts out 110 PS of maximum power and 140 Nm of peak torque. For now, the engine can only be had with a 5-speed manual transmission. Apart from that, Tata also offers the Altroz with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, as well as a 1.5-litre diesel mill.

Car Tata Altroz iTurbo Nissan Magnite Turbo Engine 1.2-litre 3-cyl turbo petrol 1.0-litre 3-cyl turbo petrol Power 110 PS 100 PS Torque 140 Nm 160 Nm (MT), 152 Nm (CVT) Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT, CVT

The Nissan Magnite gets two different 1.0-litre 3-cylinder petrol engines. The naturally aspirated motor is rated at 72 PS/96 Nm, while the turbo-petrol unit that we are pitting against the Altroz iTurbo, makes 100 PS and 160 Nm (152 Nm with automatic). The turbo-petrol engine can be had with either a 5-speed manual transmission, or an optional CVT auto.

Features

The features on offer with the Altroz iTurbo include a 7-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system by Harman with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a semi-digital instrument cluster, 90 degree opening doors, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, ambient lighting, cruise control, rear AC vents, different drive modes, idle stop-start, rain-sensing wipers, wearable key, electrically adjustable and foldable wing mirrors and so on.

On the other hand, the Magnite comes equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 6-speaker system from JBL, driving modes, a 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster, auto climate control, cruise control, connected car tech, push button start/stop, functional roof rails with 50 kg load capacity, puddle lamps, ambient lighting, rear armrest with cupholder and mobile holder, wireless charging, rear AC vents, air purifier etc.

Safety

In terms of safety features on offer, both the cars are evenly matched. Tata offers the Altroz with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, Corner Stability Control, front seat belt reminder, reverse parking camera, a high speed alert system etc. The Magnite on the other hand, gets ABS with EBD, dual frontal airbags, a 360-degree camera, hill start assist, traction control, Vehicle Dynamic Control, rear parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitor as well.

The Tata Altroz scored a perfect 5-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash tests, whereas the made-in-India Nissan Magnite achieved an overall 4-star safety rating in the ASEAN NCAP test.

Price

The Tata Altroz is currently available at an introductory starting price of Rs 7.73 lakh, going up to Rs 8.86 lakh for the range-topping turbo-petrol trim. On the other hand, the Nissan Magnite turbo variants are currently priced between Rs 6.99 lakh – Rs 9.59 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Comparison Verdict

While the Nissan Magnite and the Tata Altroz belong to different segments, Magnite’s aggressive pricing helps it give competition to premium hatchbacks as well. That being said, the Tata Altroz iTurbo is the latest entrant to join the segment, and makes the Altroz an even more attractive offering, since it undercuts both its direct rivals – VW Polo TSI and Hyundai i20 Turbo.

The cars are very evenly matched in terms of size, but the Magnite obviously rides higher than the Altroz. The Magnite turbo also has an advantage of an optional CVT auto, while the Altroz does have a price advantage on the top-end trim.