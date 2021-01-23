Tata Altroz iTurbo Launched From Rs. 7.73 Lakh; Rs. 60,000 Costlier

Tata Altroz iTurbo is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol producing 110 PS maximum power and 140 Nm; paired with a five-speed manual transmission

Tata Motors introduced the Altroz premium hatchback in early 2020 and it has been a good seller in the competitive segment against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo and Honda Jazz. The Altroz is the first model based on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform and it will underpin the affordable models within the brand’s range including the upcoming HBX concept based micro SUV.

The five-seater adopts Impact Design 2.0 styling philosophy and it has a polarising design. However, it had been offered only with a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine while its rivals like the Hyundai i20 and VW Polo used turbo petrol motors. To expand the range further and address competition, Tata has today launched the Altroz iTurbo.

Following its unveil a few days ago, the 2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo is made available with a starting price of Rs. 7.73 lakh and it goes up to Rs. 8.85 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping XZ+ trim. Offered in XT, XZ (Rs. 8.45 lakh), and XZ+ variants, it comes in a new colour scheme known as Harbour Blue and gets a subtle exterior addition – the i-Turbo badged on the bootlid. The diesel version also gets XZ+ trim at Rs. 9.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

As for the performance, the Altroz iTurbo derives power from a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine kicking out a maximum power output of 110 PS at 5,500 rpm and 140 Nm of peak torque delivered at 1,500-5,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a five-speed manual transmission while a seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission could be offered later.

The more powerful hatchback rivals Hyundai i20 Turbo and Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI and is claimed to return a fuel economy of 18.13 kmpl. It also gains City and Sport drive modes and features iRA (Intelligent Real-time Assist) system with 27 features with five connectivity options: Remote commands, Vehicle Commands, Location based services, Live vehicle diagnostics and Gamification.

The iRA allows for more than 70 commands in English, Hindi or in Hinglish alongside ‘What 3 Words’ feature, which enables easy-to-say three-word address; Xpress cool, leather seat upholstery, custom wallpaper on the infotainment system, power windows, two more Harman tweeters, etc. In the XZ and XZ+ variants, the Altroz i-Turbo comes with black contrast roof.

It is equipped with 165/80 R14 steel wheels in XT and 195/55 R16 alloy wheels in XZ and the XZ+. As for the cabin, a sporty dual-tone black and light grey theme is offered.