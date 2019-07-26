Tata Altroz Exterior And Interior Spied Fully Ahead Of Domestic Launch

Tata Altroz is the first vehicle based on ALFA platform and is expected to be powered by three engine choices

Tata Motors has already been spied testing the Altroz several times on the Indian roads ahead of its launch in the coming months before going on sale during the festive season. The test mules are production-ready indeed and we have got hold of a new set of images, thanks to our reader Wasim for sharing these pics with us, which show the camouflaged Altroz revealing the exterior and interior details we are familiar with.

The Altroz will go up against the segment-leading Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, recently launched Toyota Glanza, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen. The premium hatchback space has been hotly contested in recent years mainly between the Baleno and Elite i20 while the Altroz will join the fray and is believed to give them a tough time.

The hatchback will sit above the Tiago and is part of Tata’s strategy to be present in 90 per cent of the addressable volume segments. It will go on sale ahead of the seven-seater Harrier dubbed Buzzard and the H2X micro SUV and is the first product based on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture.

The Altroz is basically the production version of the 45X concept showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo and sits low on the ground courtesy of the heavily raked windshield and the front fascia dipping downwards towards the edge of the nose. The clamshell bonnet structure merges into a pair of sleek projector headlamps with turn signals and the slender grille has small black hexagonal mesh pattern.

The LED DRLs are separated from the headlamps and positioned within the fog lamp housing. The alloy wheels on the test mule are different from the ones showcased in Geneva. Other styling details include front bumper with twin horizontal slats, blackened B-pillars, door handles mounted on the C-pillars, high mounted stop lamp and integrated roof spoiler.

The rear gets distinctive black finish around the wraparound LED tail lamps. The Altroz is the second product based on the Impact Design 2.0 design philosophy following the Harrier and will be offered in multiple colour options with metallic and dual-tone finishes. While it does not look as dynamic as the Harrier, the Altroz could be a force to reckon with in other departments.

The interior of the test mule indicates the presence of a freestanding touchscreen infotainment system and it will provide Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, The layered dashboard, flat-bottom steering wheel, design of the AC vents and centre console are similar to the model showcased at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show this past March.

Moreover, the black cabin theme with silver touches enhances the premium nature of the Altroz while most of the knobs and interior elements are from the familiar parts bin of Tata. The instrument cluster has coloured MID in the middle flanked by large-sized speedometer and tachometer.

It will use an 85 hp 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated Revotron petrol engine motor, a 102 hp 1.2-litre Revotron turbo petrol from Nexon and a 90 hp 1.5-litre turbo diesel. As standard, a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT option will be available.