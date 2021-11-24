Tata Altroz EV To Be The Next Big Launch From Tata Motors

The upcoming Tata Altroz EV is expected to launch in India next year, and speculations suggest that it could offer a 500 km driving range

Tata Motors is currently the leader in the electric passenger car segment in India, thanks to the Tigor EV and (primarily) Nexon EV. The manufacturer aims to maintain that lead, with plans to launch ten new electric cars in the next five years. One among these upcoming models is the Altroz EV, which will be the brand’s next big launch.

Tata Altroz EV was showcased in India at the 2020 Auto Expo in near-production form. It was initially speculated to launch in the second half of 2020, but that didn’t happen. Now, the electric Altroz is expected to go on sale in the first half of 2022, although the manufacturer is yet to confirm a launch window.

The pre-production model shown at the Expo had the same design as the regular Altroz, but with blue exterior highlights instead of chrome. The interior featured a slightly higher floor, as the battery pack was mounted underneath the car. The ground clearance wasn’t compromised though, and the heavy battery would help keep the centre of gravity down, aiding the handling. The equipment on offer will likely be the same as the IC-engine powered Altroz.

The electric hatchback will utilise the brand’s Ziptron technology for its electric powertrain, the same as Nexon EV and Tigor EV, but the specifications are a mystery right now. Initially, the carmaker was targeting a driving range of around 250 km to 300 km for the Altroz EV. The battery would’ve supported DC fast charging and could charge from 0 to 80 per cent in just 60 minutes.

However, as per newer reports, the Altroz EV could get a much bigger battery, which could offer a driving range of up to 500 km! The larger battery pack is expected to later make its way to Nexon EV as well, thereby improving its driving range. Currently, the electric crossover can run for up to 312 km (ARAI tested driving range) on a fully charged battery.

However, details about the battery specs of the Altroz EV are yet to be confirmed by Tata Motors. We expect some major details to leak in the coming months. As for the price, we expect it to start around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom), and at launch, the electric hatchback won’t have any competition in the Indian market.