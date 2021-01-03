Tata Altroz EV To Be Launched This Year – 5 Things To Know

As of now, Tata offers the Altroz with a 1.2-litre petrol (86 PS/113 Nm) as well as a 1.5-litre diesel (90 PS/200 Nm) engines, while a new turbo-petrol option is going to join later this month

So far, Tata Motors has introduced fully-electric versions of two of its ICE products in India, i.e. Tigor and Nexon. Launched earlier this year, the Nexon EV has received an overwhelming response in the country, and also managed to become the best-selling EV in India in the first half of this fiscal year, capturing a market share of over 60 per cent.

While Tata is currently in the works of launching the turbo-petrol version of the Altroz in India, the Altroz EV is also on the cards for a launch later this year itself. That being said, we have compiled a list of the 5 things that you should know about the upcoming Tata Altroz EV, take a look –

Design

Designed on the company’s Impact 2.0 styling language, the Altroz is surely a head turner, and the car went on to set new standards in the premium hatchback segment in India on styling front. That being said, the Altroz EV will carry over the exact same silhouette of the regular Altroz, apart from a few subtle changes to set it apart.

The changes expected to be made to the Altroz EV in comparison with ICE Altroz include a completely enclosed front bumper with no vents whatsoever; blue accents all around the car, both inside and outside; as well as a new design for the alloy wheels. Since there is no gear lever, the central tunnel will be much shorter than the regular Altroz. Instead, the car will get a rotary knob to change between the driving modes.

Features & Safety

The Altroz EV is expected to retain the ICE Altroz’s features, apart from the addition of some new equipment. That being said, the EV will likely be packed with features like a floating touchscreen infotainment system by Harman with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electrically adjustable and foldable wing mirrors semi-digital instrument cluster, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, ambient lighting, cruise control, rear AC vents, drive modes, idle stop-start, rain-sensing wipers, wearable key and so on.

On the safety front, the Altroz EV will be equipped with dual frontal airbags, ABS with EBD, Corner Stability Control, front seat belt reminder, reverse parking camera, a high speed alert system, rear parking sensors etc.

Battery Pack & Range

Tata Motors previously confirmed that the Altroz EV will be plonked with an IP67 rated dust and waterproof battery with fast charging capability. However, its greatest asset will be a long range of about 300 km on a single charge. For reference, the Nexon EV gets an electric motor that generates 129 PS power and 245 Nm torque, and a 30.2 kWh battery that provides it an ARAI certified range of 312 km on a single full charge.

Expected Price

As of now, Tata retails the ICE Altroz at a starting price of Rs 5.43 lakh, which goes up to Rs 8.95 lakh for the top-end trim. On the other hand, the upcoming Altroz Turbo is expected to be priced between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 8.75 lakh. (all prices, ex-showroom) However, the fully-electric version of the hatch will certainly be more expensive than that, and a base price of around Rs 10 lakh is expected.

Rivals

As a matter of fact, the Tata Altroz will go on to become the first fully-electric premium hatchback in the Indian market upon its arrival. Hence, it will have no direct rivals in the country, however, it could face competition from the likes of the upcoming Mahindra eKUV100 as well as the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV, both of which are also expected to be launched next year.