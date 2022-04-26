Tata Altroz EV Spied On Test, Expected To Launch Soon

Tata Motors is planning to expand its EV range in the Indian car market, and recently, Altroz EV was spotted undergoing road testing

Recently, a test model of Tata Altroz EV was spotted during a road test in India. This leads us to believe that the electric hatchback is set to launch in the Indian market very soon. The test car was covered completely in camouflage wrap, but there likely won’t be any noticeable design changes over the regular (ICE) Altroz.

Tata Altroz EV was showcased in a near-production form at the 2020 Auto Expo. The manufacturer hadn’t revealed the technical specs back then, but it was stated that the electric hatchback would have a driving range of around 250 km to 300 km. It will get the brand’s Ziptron powertrain tech, the same as Tigor EV and Nexon EV.

It should be noted that Tata Nexon EV will add a long-range version to its range soon, which is expected to get a 40 kWh battery pack. It will be sold alongside the existing Nexon EV (standard-range version). The electric SUV is expected to be updated with new equipment and features as well, like ventilated seats, cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM, etc.

Back to Tata Altroz EV; we’re not sure what its battery and motor specifications would be, but we expect the numbers to be impressive. The design of the electric version will be nearly identical to the ICE version. There will a few differences, like blue highlights on the exterior and interior, which are also seen on Tigor EV and Nexon EV.

There will also be ‘EV’ and ‘Ziptron’ badges on the electric hatchback, to distinguish it from the fossil-fuel-powered version. Tata Motors will likely offer Altroz EV in a few trim levels, with similar equipment on offer as the equivalent ICE trims. Additionally, regenerative braking will also be offered, along with Zconnect connected car tech (powered by iRA).

Tata Motors will debut a new mystery EV on April 29, and there’s a chance that this could be Altroz EV. The homegrown carmaker is currently the leader in the EV space in the Indian car market, and it is planning to add more electric cars to its range. Two more Tata EVs – Curvv EV and Sierra EV – are confirmed to be in development currently.