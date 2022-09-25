Tata Altroz EV & Punch EV To Likely Follow The Launch Of Tiago EV

Tata is gearing up to launch a long list of new electric cars in India, starting with New Tiago EV which is scheduled for launch on 28th September

Tata Motors is currently leading the electric car sales in the Indian market and offers practical and affordable EVs like the Tata Nexon EV and the Tigor EV. The Indian carmaker is also planning to launch the Tiago EV on 28th September in the country. The Tiago EV will be positioned as the most affordable electric car in India and is likely to share its powertrain with the Tigor EV. Tata is also expected to launch the Altroz EV and the Punch EV in India soon.

The Altroz EV was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and promises to offer a powerful and feature-rich package for buyers. If reports are to be believed, the new Altroz EV will share its powertrain with the Nexon EV Prime and is likely to offer a real-life range of around 300 km on a single charge. Likewise, it will get multiple charging options including DC fast charging.

The basic styling however is expected to remain similar save for a few changes that will distinguish the EV from the standard iterations of the hatchback. For starters, it will get new colour options, electric blue accents on the trim elements, and electric blue accents inside the cabin. The features list too will be similar to the standard ICE version.

Tata is also expected to launch the new Punch EV in India after the launch of the new Tiago EV and the Altroz EV. The new Punch EV will be positioned above the Tiago EV and is likely to utilise the same powertrain that powers the Tigor EV.

For those wondering, the Tigor EV gets a single-motor setup with a claimed power and torque output of 75 hp and 170 Nm respectively. This setup draws charge from a 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that offers a claimed range of 306 km on a single charge.

Just like the Tata Altroz EV, the Tata Punch EV will also get many exterior changes that will distinguish it from the standard ICE versions. We will see the same electric blue accents on the exteriors as well as inside the cabin.