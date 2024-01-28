Tata Altroz EV Confirmed To Launch Next Year In India – Range Details

The Tata Altroz EV will share the Acti.EV architecture and the battery with the Tata Punch EV which was launched recently

Before we go ahead with the technical details and the launch timeline, let us examine why the Altroz EV was delayed in the first place as Tata initially had plans to launch it just after the Nexon EV. Tata had faced serious problems when it came to battery packaging back in 2019.

It would also reduce the ground clearance of the vehicle and lifting the vehicle to make up for the loss would make the Altroz EV look more like a crossover than a hatchback. After this, there was no news about the Altroz EV and in the meanwhile, Tata launched the Tiago EV and the Punch EV instead.

But during the launch of the Punch EV, Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Business, confirmed that 5 models are coming. The Punch EV, Curvv EV and Harrier EV will be launched in 2024 while the Sierra EV and the Altroz EV are planned for 2025. The Tata Punch EV has become the first model to sit on the Acti.ev platform and it will be used in subsequent EV launches.

Tata Altroz EVBased on the response, we believe Tata has finally sorted out the battery packaging issue under the floor and will be going full throttle henceforth. As already mentioned, the Altroz EV would be based on the same platform and architecture as the Punch EV, so we could expect very similar-sized battery packs on offer.

This means the lower models will be equipped with the 25kWh battery pack which has a drivable range of around 315 km and the power output is rated at 82bhp, while the higher-end models will get the 35kWh battery pack, which has a drivable range of 421 km and its motor output is rated at 122hp.

Similar to their ICE counterparts, there will be a certain overlap in terms of price between the Altroz and Punch EVs (expected to be around Rs 10.99 lakh-15.49 lakh, ex-showroom, India), but their respective target customers should be different enough to ensure minimal cannibalisation of sales.