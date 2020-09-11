Tata Altroz EV And HBX EV Could Offer Multiple Driving Range Options

Tata Altroz EV is expected to go on sale around mid-2021, and the HBX EV would follow later, perhaps towards the end of next year

Tata Motors is working on expanding its EV range, with the launch of the Altroz EV. An electric version of the HBX is also reportedly on the cards. These new electric vehicles will be significantly more affordable than the Nexon EV, which is priced from Rs. 13.99 lakh to Rs. 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The relatively lower prices will help push it into the mainstream market.

It now seems like Tata is planning to offer multiple variants of its electric vehicles, with different battery options/driving range. In an interview with ET Now, Shailesh Chandra, President, Tata Motors (Passenger Vehicles, Electric Vehicles, and Corporate Strategy), had stated that when battery prices start to fall in the near future, EV manufacturers (including Tata) will be able to offer more options to customers.

For drivers only looking for a city commuter, a lower-range EV with an affordable price tag would be a smarter choice. People who are willing to pay the premium for the top variants will be rewarded with a higher driving range. With multiple variants, the homegrown carmaker would be able to cater to different buyers.

Tata had also employed a similar strategy with the Tigor EV, which was offered with two driving range options – 142 km and 213 km (official figures). The addition of multiple options helped the brand increase its customer base, although most of its sales came from fleet operators. For the Altroz EV and HBX EV, Tata Motors will have to target regular car buyers.

The Altroz EV was showcased in near-production form at the 2020 Auto Expo. According to company claims, the car only takes 60 minutes to charge from 0 to 80 per cent, and can offer a driving range of around 250 to 300 km, which is comparable to that of the Nexon EV. Tata Motors might probably add a more affordable option later, which will offer a lower driving range, probably around 200 km.

There has been no official word on the price of the Tata Altroz EV, but we expect it to be priced somewhere between Rs. 12 lakh to Rs. 14 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). As for the HBX EV, it is expected to follow soon after the launch of the petrol-powered model next year, and is speculated to have a price tag of around Rs. 10 lakh.