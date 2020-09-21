Tata Altroz Diesel Prices Reduced By Rs. 40,000 In India – New Price List

All diesel variants of the Tata Altroz except the base trim have seen a price drop in India

Tata Motors has reduced the prices of its Altroz premium hatchback in the domestic market. Competing against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo, the Altroz has been well received in India since its market debut earlier this year. To further lure in customers, Tata has slashed down the prices of the diesel-powered Altroz.

The entry-level XE variant of the Altroz diesel continues to be sold with the price tag of Rs. 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the XM, XT, XZ and XZ (O) trims have seen a price drop of Rs. 40,000 each making the five-seater more attractive to customers during the festive season. The XM variant comes with a price of Rs. 7.50 lakh as opposed to Rs. 7.90 lakh previously.

The XT now costs Rs. 8.19 lakh, XZ at Rs. 8.79 lakh and XZ (O) at Rs. 8.95 lakh. It must be noted that the entire Altroz range saw a price hike of up to Rs. 16,000 in August 2020, barring the base XE diesel. The Altroz derives power from either a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol or a 1.5-litre Revotorq Diesel engine with a five-speed manual transmission.

Tata Altroz Variants Old Price New Price 1. XE Rs. 6.99 lakh Rs. 6.99 lakh (No Change) 2. XM Rs. 7.90 lakh Rs. 7.50 lakh (-Rs. 40k) 3. XT Rs. 8.59 lakh Rs. 8.19 lakh (-Rs. 40k) 4. XZ Rs. 9.19 lakh Rs. 8.79 lakh (-Rs. 40k) 5. XZ (O) Rs. 9.35 lakh Rs. 8.95 lakh (-Rs. 40k)

The 1.2-litre three-cylinder gasoline unit can also be found in the Tiago and is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 85 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque delivered at 3,300 rpm. The four-cylinder turbocharged oil-burner pumps out 89 bhp at 4,000 rpm and 200 Nm of peak torque between 1,250 and 3,000 rpm. It is one of the very few diesel hatchbacks currently available on sale domestically.

The Altroz is also the most affordable passenger vehicle in India to gain five stars from Global NCAP crash test organisation. It is the first model underpinned by the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture and it will give way for more compact vehicles like the HBX based micro SUV in early 2021.

Moreover, an all-electric version of the Altroz is also expected to arrive next year. The homegrown manufacturer appears to be working on a more powerful turbocharged petrol version of the Altroz and it could be introduced with a DCT in the coming months.