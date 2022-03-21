Tata Altroz DCA Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.09 Lakh

Tata Altroz DCA (Dual Clutch Automatic) is accompanied by a new Opel Blue paint scheme and is offered in feature-rich XM, XT, XZ, Dark Edition and XZ+ trim levels

Tata Motors commenced official reservations for the Altroz DCA (Dual Clutch Automatic) across authorised dealerships for an initial token of Rs. 21,000 a few weeks ago and it has today been launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 8.09 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The DCA certainly helps in expanding the range of the already popular premium hatchback.

It features a wet clutch with active cooling technology claimed to offer consistent top-level performance. The transmission control unit of the DCA monitors the system 100 times per second for any temperature rise and whenever there is a temperature rise, the transmission control unit sends oil to cool down. Other highlights are shift by wire technology and auto park lock.

Tata will commence the deliveries of the Altroz DCA in the coming days and it has been made available in XM, XT, XZ, XZ+ and Dark Edition trims. The five-seater also gains a new paint scheme namely the Opera Blue and it accompanies Harbour Blue, Avenue White, Cosmos Black, Downtown Red, and Arcade Grey shades.

Tata Altroz DCA Variants Price (Ex-Showroom, Introductory) Altroz DCA XMA+ Rs. 8.09 lakh Altroz DCA XTA Rs. 8.59 lakh Altroz DCA XZA Rs.9.09 lakh Altroz DCA XZA (O) Rs.9.21 lakh Altroz DCA XZA+ Rs.9.59 lakh Altroz DCA XTA Dark Rs.9.05 lakh Altroz DCA XZA+ Dark Rs.9.89 lakh

Speaking on the launch, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “We are elated to launch the much-awaited ALTROZ DCA, equipped with a world-class automatic transmission, designed for the Indian customers. Since the commencement of bookings for the ALTROZ DCA, we are witnessing an encouraging number of queries. The ALTROZ DCA with its segment-first features will certainly captivate the minds of prospective buyers and provide a seamless driving experience.”

The dual-clutch automatic transmission comes exclusively paired with the 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally-aspirated Revotron petrol engine. The Altroz DCA competes against recently launched Maruti Baleno AMT, Hyundai i20 CVT, VW Polo AT and Honda Jazz CVT. The hatch entered the domestic market in early 2020 and is currently one of the top sellers with more than 1.25 lakh unit sales in just over 24 months.

The Altroz sits on the heavily localised ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform. Being the first model to do so, it has a Global NCAP safety rating of five stars and is packed with features across the range. Based on the Impact Design 2.0 styling philosophy, the Tata Altroz is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine.

The familiar 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine in the Altroz DCA produces around 86 PS and 113 Nm and is paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard or a dual-clutch AT as an option. The turbo motor delivers 110 PS and 140 Nm, and the 1.5-litre Revotorq four-pot diesel pumps out 90 PS and 200 Nm.

The equipment list boasts a seven-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, iRA in-car connective tech, a seven-inch TFT instrument cluster, flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, cruise control, automatic headlamps with cornering function, rear AC vents, layered dashboard, leather seat upholstery, 345L bootspace, 16-inch alloy wheels, rain sensing wipers, 90-degree door opening and so on.