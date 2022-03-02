Tata Altroz DCA Bookings Open In India; Deliveries From Mid-March

The deliveries of the Tata Altroz DCA will commence by the middle of this month and a new Opel Blue colour scheme will also be available

Tata Motors has today announced the commencement of bookings for the automatic variant of the Altroz. Dubbed the Altroz DCA (Dual Clutch Automatic), it was teased a few days ago and is said to offer a seamless driving experience to the customers. The reservations are open today as interested buyers can pre-book the model with an initial token of Rs. 21,000 across authorised dealerships present in the country.

The homegrown manufacturer has confirmed in its press release that the deliveries of the Altroz DCA will begin from the middle of this month itself. The brand further noted that the Altroz DCA will be available in a brand new colour scheme known as the Opera Blue and it will be retailed in three variants namely XT, XZ, and XZ+ and the new transmission will be offered exclusively with the 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine in its NA guise.

Speaking of the Tata Altroz DCA, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said: “We are confident that the ALTROZ DCA will set ‘Gold Standard’ in automatics and will match the evolving preference of our customers. Our customers can visit their nearest Tata Motors dealerships to know more about the product and book the all-new ALTROZ DCA. I am confident that the ALTROZ DCA, when launched, will instantaneously witness an overwhelming response and help us expand our customer base.”

The Tata Altroz made its market debut in early 2020 and it quickly emerged as a favourite amongst the premium hatchback buyers. It competes against Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20 primarily and has a packed features list, offered across an extensive range. Tata has sold more than 1.25 lakh units of the five-seater hatch in India in just over two years’ time.

The Tata Altroz DCA will be part of the Dark range as well along with the new colour scheme and the regular shades such as Downtown Red, Arcade Grey, Avenue White and Harbour Blue colour. The Altroz is the first model underpinned by the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform and it has a Global NCAP safety rating of five stars meaning that it is one of the safest affordable cars money can buy right now. The Altroz is based on the Impact Design 2.0 styling philosophy and it comprises premium features such as a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system sourced from Harman with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a TFT instrument cluster, flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, cruise control, automatic headlamps with cornering function, a range of iRA in-car connective features, layered dashboard, leather seat upholstery, etc.

The Tata Altroz DCA will be sold with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine producing around 86 PS and 113 Nm and it can be had with a five-speed manual transmission as standard already. A more powerful turbocharged version of the same engine develops 110 PS and 140 Nm while the 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel delivers 90 PS and 200 Nm.