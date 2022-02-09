Tata Altroz Dark Edition XT & XZ+ Variants Launched At Rs. 7.96 Lakh

Tata Altroz Dark Edition XT and XZ+ variants come as part of the two-year celebration for the premium hatchback; more than 1.2 lakh units sold so far

As part of celebrating two years of presence for the Altroz in the domestic market, Tata Motors has today announced expanding its Dark Edition range to XT and XZ+ diesel trims. The homegrown manufacturer says the Altroz Dark Edition has been well received amongst customers since its launch in July 2021 and now two more variants are added to the lineup.

Tata says the reservations for the Altroz Dark XT and XZ+ have commenced today and it will be available at authorised dealerships with an introductory price of Rs. 7.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Speaking of the announcement, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said:

“The ALTROZ offers true international standards of safety, design and performance and has played an important role in enhancing our New Forever range. We would like to celebrate the brand’s 2nd anniversary with our customers with these product extensions, making it more accessible and offering exciting feature updates.”

Since its launch in early 2020, the Tata Altroz has been a formidable competitor to the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo. The company has said that more than 1.2 lakh units of the premium hatchback have been sold with over 20 per cent market share in the segment on a YTD basis.

The Tata Altroz Dark XT and XZ+ come with features such as perforated leatherette seats, rear armrest, dark-tinted alloy wheels, height-adjustable driver seat, rear headrest, front adjustable seat belts, leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel and leather-wrapped gear knob along with Dark Mascot on the new XT variant and the exterior also follows a dark theme.

The top-spec XZ+ variant now offers new safety features like Brake Sway Control and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System. The Altroz is the first model based on the ALFA platform and is also one of the safest affordable cars in the market with a Global NCAP safety rating of five stars. It is powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol, a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.